ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Jay Jay Phillips has died, bandmates confirm

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emVnJ_0dDi5Hoo00

(NEXSTAR) – Rock musician and two-time “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jay Jay Phillips has passed away, according to his bandmates.

A member of Phillips’ family confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet that Phillips died of complications related to COVID-19 after declining his family’s request to seek treatment at a hospital. Phillips’ girlfriend and her mother reportedly found him dead on Thanksgiving Day. He was 30.

TMZ’s family source claimed that Phillips was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and that his father, whom he shared a residence with, has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

Nightbirde, the ‘AGT’ singer who earned Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer, gives update on health

Phillips, whose wild hair and keyboard riffs made him one of the more memorable “AGT” acts, had appeared on both the show’s 2009 and 2017 seasons, making it as far as the “Judge Cuts” round in his second appearance. (A fansite dedicated to “AGT” suggests he may have also auditioned in 2014 , though it was not shown on TV).

His current band, Mettal Maffia, announced news of Phillips’ passing on Nov. 30.

“It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks ,” the band wrote in a statement posted t o social media. “It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss.

“We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘America’s Got Talent’ Heavy Metal Rocker Dies of COVID

Heavy metal rocker Jay Jay Phillips, who appeared on two seasons of America’s Got Talent, died at home in Ohio while battling COVID-19. TMZ reports that the Mettal Maffia keyboardist had not been vaccinated but was planning on getting the shot when he was infected—and he decided to weather the illness at home instead of going to the hospital when his symptoms worsened. Phillips, who was only 30, was reportedly found dead in his bed on Thanksgiving Day by his girlfriend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Jay Rock
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jay Jay#Got Talent#America#Agt#Nexstar Media Inc
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy