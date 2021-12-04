Dry Creek Vineyard appoints new CFO at Healdsburg winery

Debbie Detrick has been hired as the new chief financial officer at Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg.

Detrick takes over from Dru Cochran, who retired after serving 21 years in the same position for the family-owned winery founded in 1972 by Dave Stare.

She previously served as director of finance at Clos du Val Winery in Napa and also worked at Round Pond Estate, Pernod Ricard USA, Terlato Wine Group and Beam Wine Estates. Detrick graduated from Saint Mary's College of California and is a certified public accountant.

“Debbie’s addition to the team will ensure that Dry Creek Vineyard will remain one of the last truly private, family-owned, iconic wineries from Sonoma County consistently producing 90-plus point wines,” said Kim Stare Wallace, president of the winery, in a statement.

Wine Women has picked new president

Wine Women, a trade organization that helps advance women's professional careers in the wine industry, has selected Ashley Burnett as its next president.

Burnett replaces Nicole Cummings, who has served in the top position for the last two years. She has been serving as the business development director for the group, which was launched in 2016 to provide more networking and training opportunities for women in the sector.

Burnett is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University and had earlier served as a senior manager at Naked Wines.

“I feel like 2022 will be a year to reconnect and get back to the roots of what Wine Women is about: truly connecting and supporting women through networking, forums, educational events, and mentorship,” Burnett said in a statement.

Duckhorn wine publishes company environmental report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, owner of such local wineries as Kosta Browne in Sebastopol and Goldeneye in Mendocino County, has released its first report that outlines the actions it will take to become a more environmentally friendly company.

The document notes that Duckhorn has identified six development goals from an overall 17 as designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 that will serve as a priority for the St. Helena-based company.

The six items are good health and well-being; clean water and sanitation; reduced inequalities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; and life on land.

“The publication of our first responsibility and sustainability Report continues in this tradition and highlights the impact we aspire to make through our work in our vineyards, wineries and the communities in which we live and work. This also exemplifies our commitment as a company to create a sustainable corporate culture of long-term value creation for our stockholders,” said Alex Ryan, chief executive officer of Duckhorn, in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.