ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden maintains optimism on US economy

By Alexandra Limon
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNPBJ_0dDi55JL00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — While a lower-than-expected 210,000 jobs were added in November, the White House has an optimistic tone about the overall shape of the US economy.

Despite the disappointing jobs report — economists predicted about 500,000 jobs would be added — President Joe Biden said the report contained “incredible news.”

“Our economy is markedly stronger than it was a year ago. And today the incredible news that our unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Since Biden took office, the unemployment rate has dropped more than 2%.

“The CBO had predicted we wouldn’t get to this level of unemployment in 3 years,” said Cecilia Rouse with the Council of Economic Advisers.

“At this point in the year, we’re looking at the sharpest one-year decline in unemployment ever,” Biden said.

The President also said wages are up by about 10% in the transportation and warehouse industries and by 13% for workers in hotels and restaurants. Combined with tax credits to families, Biden said, many Americans are better off today than before he took office — even after accounting for rising inflation.

“We’re the only leading economy in the world where household income and the economy as a whole are stronger than they were before the pandemic,” he said.

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy said the White House is downplaying economic concerns caused by inflation and supply chain problems.

“I’m sure the White House will try to spin it one way,” McCarthy said. “But there were supposed to be 500,000 jobs. Especially during a seasonal hiring period, much less than that.”

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the supply chain problems and inflation are due to the pandemic and that economists still widely expect inflation and prices to fall significantly over the next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
@JohnLocke

Biden Wants High Gas Prices

Stephen Moore argues at Real Clear Politics that the Biden administration secretly welcomes higher gas prices. When he announced last week that he would release more oil from the American Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Joe Biden told the American people he is doing everything possible to bring down gas prices at the pump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Biden’s resistance to Remain in Mexico shows his contempt for the law, American people

The Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which forced migrants to wait across the border while seeking asylum in the United States, on Aug. 24. After four months of purposeful delay, the administration says it will restart this desperately needed program this week. It’s a start, but not nearly enough.
MEXICO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden hints Christmas deadline for $2T social spending bill in doubt

President Biden on Monday pointedly declined to say if he believes his sprawling social spending package can pass Congress by Christmas — amid doubts that the Democrats’ hoped-for big-spend present can pass by then, or ever. The House passed the sprawling bill last month — with a $2.2 trillion price...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nexstar#The White House#Cbo#Americans#Gop#Fed Chair#Broa
Fox News

Biden polling plummets and 2022 midterm red wave gathers strength

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is in free fall – and it’s not just Republicans saying so. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll found 59% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating sits at an embarrassing 28%. A stunning 46% of those surveyed believe Biden is doing a worse job as president than expected, including 16% who supported him at the ballot box last year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

The obvious problem with blaming coronavirus deaths on Joe Biden

Last Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a cynical argument against President Biden. After attacking Biden’s proposal that employers mandate either vaccination or weekly testing, McCarthy offered a deeply misleading bit of data. “I know President Biden promised America that he could handle covid,” McCarthy said. “More people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy