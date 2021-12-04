School threats: What consequences can someone face?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s deadly school shooting has led to several copycat threats across the state, even here in mid-Michigan.

Police are taking these seriously, and so are county prosecutors.

More than 100 Michigan schools have been closed due to threats the past two days.

In Holt, a 13-year-old was taken into custody for threatening to shoot up the junior high.

The Ingham county prosecutor says all these copycat threats are no surprise but it’s very serious.

Today Webberville schools were closed to investigate school threats.

“After something happens somewhere there are a flurry of activities. We have to take them seriously,” said carol Seimon, the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Seimon says every school threat is handled differently.

“We know sometimes people are going to follow through, so we take it very seriously. Law enforcement can’t afford, and neither can the schools to not treat it seriously,” she said.

Any threat against a school, their employees, or students can result in a 1-year misdemeanor, or up to 10 years in prison.

And if the threat is done through a computer you face up 20 years behind bars.

“This is not a joke, obviously it’s going to impact the school setting but it also can impact somebody’s ability to get a job someday or in the military, if you make a threat and your charged with a crime it’s really serious,” Seimon said.

Seimon says parents need to talk with their children.

“Have a conversations with your kids, make sure there’s somebody they can trust they can talk to. Keep your eyes open if you do have weapons or other things your children should not have access too. Make sure they’re locked up,” she said.

“It’s a sinking sensation in everyone’s stomach when we have to look at a child and say ‘do I charge you criminally for spouting out your mouth or writing something on Facebook?'”

