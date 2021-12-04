ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

School threats: What consequences can someone face?

By Ya-Marie Sesay
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC9ib_0dDi4hXN00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s deadly school shooting has led to several copycat threats across the state, even here in mid-Michigan.

Police are taking these seriously, and so are county prosecutors.

More than 100 Michigan schools have been closed due to threats the past two days.

In Holt, a 13-year-old was taken into custody for threatening to shoot up the junior high.
The Ingham county prosecutor says all these copycat threats are no surprise but it’s very serious.

Today Webberville schools were closed to investigate school threats.

“After something happens somewhere there are a flurry of activities. We have to take them seriously,” said carol Seimon, the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Seimon says every school threat is handled differently.

“We know sometimes people are going to follow through, so we take it very seriously. Law enforcement can’t afford, and neither can the schools to not treat it seriously,” she said.

Any threat against a school, their employees, or students can result in a 1-year misdemeanor, or up to 10 years in prison.

And if the threat is done through a computer you face up 20 years behind bars.

“This is not a joke, obviously it’s going to impact the school setting but it also can impact somebody’s ability to get a job someday or in the military, if you make a threat and your charged with a crime it’s really serious,” Seimon said.

Seimon says parents need to talk with their children.

“Have a conversations with your kids, make sure there’s somebody they can trust they can talk to. Keep your eyes open if you do have weapons or other things your children should not have access too. Make sure they’re locked up,” she said.

“It’s a sinking sensation in everyone’s stomach when we have to look at a child and say ‘do I charge you criminally for spouting out your mouth or writing something on Facebook?'”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded. “There […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

“Shop with a cop” reunites cop and rescued child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing police officer and 6-year-old boy reunite for a day of holiday fun months after the two first met during a tragic night in the west side neighborhood. Officer Hannah Robeson and Geo’Vanni were brought together again this weekend. They first met in September after the boy’s mother and grandmother […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Former Owosso student arrested for threatening school

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)—The Owosso Police Department received multiple calls of a threat to Owosso Public Schools. Authorities say the threat was made via social media, and say the threat was from one person towards the school. The Owosso Police Department says they investigated the situation contacting numerous witnesses, and the suspect in the threat. The […]
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Third party to probe Oxford High’s actions ahead of shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A third party will investigate events at Oxford High School that occurred before a school shooting that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded, the Michigan district’s superintendent said. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a statement that he called for the outside investigation because parents […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Body of missing woman found by hunters in northern Michigan

CHARLEXVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigan woman’s body was found in the northern region by hunters, according to 9&10 News. The media outlet reported on Saturday deputies, detectives and first-responders in Charlevoix County received a call from a group of hunters saying they allegedly found the body of 32-year-old, Lacie Castle. The first-responders were able to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting
WLNS

Michigan parents found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WATCH: Oakland County Sheriff speaks the arrest of alleged shooter’s parents

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the arrest of the alleged Oxford school shooter’s parents last night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will be talking about the circumstances of the Crumbleys’ arrest. Their arrest comes less than a day after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the Crumbleys on Friday. Authorities […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLNS

More Michigan firefighters with cancer eligible for benefits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law makes more firefighters with cancer eligible for workers’ compensation benefits. Many firefighters in active service already qualify for wage loss and medical benefits if they get certain types of cancer presumed to have been caused by hazards on the job. Legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana. The center says it’s a potentially emerging public health threat. The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center says several patients out of state were treated in ER’s for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Footprints of Michigan provides winter boots to kids in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The nonprofit, Footprint of Michigan will provide winter boots for kids who are in need across mid-Michigan. The event will be held at Willow Elementary School in Lansing around 2:30 p.m. “We strongly believe that all students should go to school with warm happy feet, because ofthe generous donations from the community we […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy