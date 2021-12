While their football season might be over, Rocky Boy's Joe Demontiney and Cruz Sunchild as well as Harlem's Darrius Longknife will get to put on the pads one more time in 2021 as they head to the annual Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota this Sunday. The game is designed to recognize the talents of indigenous players across the country and give them a chance to travel outside of their communities.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO