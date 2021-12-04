ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Photos: 30th Annual Framingham Tree Lighting

By editor
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – The 30th Annual Framingham holiday tree lighting was held this evening, December 3 in downtown Framingham. Due to the coronavirus, the event was held outside block-party style....

