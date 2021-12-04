Photos: 30th Annual Framingham Tree Lighting

FRAMINGHAM – A classroom at Harmony Grove Elementary School will be closing for 6 days to “prevent the spread” of COVID-19. “In spite of daily risk mitigation efforts, including pool testing and Test and Stay protocols, one of our classrooms has an increasing and ongoing confirmation of positive COVID cases. After thoughtful consideration, the decision has been made to temporarily close that classroom to prevent the spread of illness. This decision was made in collaboration with the District COVID team, Harmony Grove administration, the school nurse, the Framingham Department of Public Health, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Principal Juliana Kessler Marcos, in an email to parents impacted last night, November 30.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO