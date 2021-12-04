Miracle Wheel Fundraiser comes up big in support of Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A month-long local fundraiser proved to be an overwhelming success.

The Miracle Wheel Fundraiser at Scheels in Sioux Falls saw customers purchase 1,800 special Ferris wheel tokens during November. Donations ranged from $1 to $50 per token.

Your generosity allowed Scheels to donate the tokens and cash to Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“$5,507 and that was strictly by the community, which is mind-blowing. They crushed it,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

“It helps fund things like our direct child and family assistance program which provides meals for families to just stop on down to the cafeteria and take a little bit of a break and get a meal without having to worry about where is that money going to come from,” Children’s Miracle Network Program Coordinator Bethany Olson said.

The fundraiser was a team effort, but Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl had to recognize the efforts of one Scheels employee.

“She has an aunt that works here so she has special ties to it and her individually talking to customers raised $3,000, yes, and so that was a joint effort with the customers and Kaitlin, our cashier. It was amazing,” Schlapkohl said.

In addition to the cash and tokens, Scheels donated 504 plush puppies for patients.

“Having that item of comfort is a necessary thing when you’re in maybe a little scary environment so we hope that brings a little joy to their rooms,” Schlapkohl said.

“On their bed when they get admitted is a blanket, an animal, and some toys that are age appropriate so the stuffed animal will be part of that, which it just makes the Castle feel a little bit more like home,” Olson said.

Making the holidays a little brighter and the fundraiser a success.

“This blew up bigger than we could have ever imagined,” Schlapkohl said.

If you’d like to donate to the Sanford Children’s Hospital, gifts can be placed in the box inside the entryway at the Castle.

Click HERE to view this year’s wish list.

