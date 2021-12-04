ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

North Country Report: Glens Falls lights up a tree full of holiday tradition

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Mayor Dan Hall stepped outside of Crandall Public Library on Friday night to cold air, bright lights, and a crowd of hundreds of city residents ready and waiting for him. After a year where the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible, the night was at last time to invite the public to attend the lighting of the city Christmas tree.

And light it Hall did, accompanied by a jolly Santa Claus and a pair of cheerful reindeer. The 8th annual tree lighting was a welcome sight, and one joined by a bit more commotion than usual. Outside the library and throughout City Park, an even newer tradition was just getting started.

Glens Falls’ first Christkindlmarkt started on Friday. The European holiday festival was adopted from Lake George, which hosted in 2019. On Friday night, tents were full of food, drink and more unique holiday fare.

Meanwhile, downtown Glen Street was closed off to set Santa Claus himself up for a long line of kids to come and tell him what they want for Christmas. Another Santa played saxophone, and a horse-drawn carriage offered sled rides, all under the glow of Christmas lights.

For Mayor Hall, it’s bittersweet. Hall ends his term as mayor at the end of the year, meaning this is the last time he will emcee the lighting of the tree. He’s glad to have gotten one more opportunity and says he’ll still be around for years to come. City Supervisor Bill Collins is set to take his place in the mayoral office.

“I’ll miss this,” Hall said on Friday, “but the new mayor is going to do a great job.”

Christkindlmarkt runs through the weekend. See the North Country Weekend Calendar for a full schedule.

