Two juveniles charged in shooting death of Missouri student

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of an eastern Missouri student.

Authorities announced Friday the juveniles were charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy, a student at Eureka High School.

Her body was found early Wednesday near Pacific. The suspects’ names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the Major Case Squad said the shooting was related to a dispute over drugs and money.

He said the suspects and Kennedy knew each other but the suspects did not attend Eureka High School.

