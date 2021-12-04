ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Two juveniles charged in shooting death of Missouri student

By Emilee Kuschel, The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQMNJ_0dDi3ENt00

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of an eastern Missouri student.

Authorities announced Friday the juveniles were charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy, a student at Eureka High School.

Her body was found early Wednesday near Pacific. The suspects’ names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the Major Case Squad said the shooting was related to a dispute over drugs and money.

He said the suspects and Kennedy knew each other but the suspects did not attend Eureka High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible suspicious death. Monday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in Northwest Springfield. Officers arrived to find one person dead from a gunshot wound. According to the SPD Public Information Officer, one person of interest is in custody […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Overnight Springfield shooting leaves one victim dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A late-night shooting in Springfield has left one dead with an investigation ongoing. At about 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, the Springfield Police Department received a call of possible shots fired. Arriving on the scene at 2215 South Fremont, police found one male victim in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
Pacific, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Pacific, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Pacific, MO
KOLR10 News

Death investigation leads to three arrests in Lebanon

UPDATE 12/5/2021: U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood has confirmed three of the men involved in the incident were soldiers stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. LEBANON, Mo. — Police responded to a call of a man laying on the ground in the 400 block of North Monroe Street on Friday, December 3.   When officers arrived, they tried to resuscitate the man but […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Mountain View woman pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View woman who used a stolen identity to enroll in college has pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud.   Laura A. Oglesby, 48, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of intentionally furnishing false information to the Social Security Administration.   Oglesby admitted that she fraudulently applied for a Social Security card on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pharmacist charged with stabbing supervisor multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pharmacist from Fort Leonard Wood has been charged with stabbing his supervisor multiple times. Robert Sapp, 63-years-old, was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. According to the affidavit, Sapp was working at the window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy at Fort […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New scam alert in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants to warn the community of a new scam in the area. The scam consists of a text message that asks the recipient to verify their vaccination status by entering personal information into a fraudulent website form. The form requests a person’s social security number, name, […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Drugs#Weather#Ap#Eureka High School#The Major Case Squad
KOLR10 News

First presumed case of omicron variant in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The first case of the COVID-19 variant, omicron, has arrived in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health. Someone living in St. Louis is presumed positive for the variant after the person’s sample was sequenced for the variant at a lab. The state is currently awaiting confirmation from the CDC. […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Where are dinosaurs found in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County Geologist Matt Forir said there could be more dinosaur species found in the Show-Me state. “But to the north, bollinger county, up in this area here, that’s where the Missouri Dinosaur Site is,” Forir said. “That’s where a number of other cretaceous outcrops are, mainly in the form of clay.” […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Governor Parson appoints Christian County circuit judge to Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Friday that he has appointed a Christian County circuit judge to serve on the Missouri Court of Appeals in the southern district. Parson appointed Judge Jennifer Growcock to the position. She will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October. Judge Growcock earned her Bachelor of Arts […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy