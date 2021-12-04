ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia woman tests positive for omicron variant

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Omicron variant

ATLANTA — Health officials say a woman from Georgia has tested positive for the omicron variant. The Georgia Department of Public Health said she is currently in isolation after traveling to New Jersey.

DPH said the person “recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing and sequencing were done.”

Health officials said the person was also fully vaccinated.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the woman has experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering after receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department.

“Vaccination and boosters are key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and help prevent new variants like omicron from emerging,” said Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Only 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and of those individuals less than 20% have received booster doses.”

DPH said contact tracing is underway in New Jersey and in Georgia to identify close contacts at risk of infection. So far, no additional omicron cases in Georgia have been identified.

The omicron variant has been detected in multiple U.S. states, including New York, California, Colorado and others. Scientists said that shows yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.

Health officials in each state said there was no cause for undue alarm. But the spread of the cases, some involving people who hadn’t been away from home recently, meant the variant was likely already circulating domestically in some parts of the U.S.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Scientists in South Africa first reported it, but the samples came from several countries in southern Africa. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there prior to the South Africa detection.

As comfort over air travel returns, it’s inevitable that new variants like omicron will spread from country to country and state to state, said professor Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at New York University’s School of Global Public Health.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should be concerned,” she said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

Comments / 189

Jim Welch
7d ago

once again we are in flu and cold season and here comes something to wipe those out. I wonder how many thousands of dollars are doctors paid to make this announcement to the public

Reply(5)
44
Bob Ackermann
7d ago

Well since it appears no more dangerous than the other variants, be sure to wake me up when the reporting of every case in America stops.

Reply(2)
56
anne
7d ago

Fully vaxed and still spreading the virus. Yes i understand the vax may lessen the severity. But you still can get and spread the virus while vaxed and they're more likely to go without a mask where unvaxed wouldn't. #LGB stated once the unvaxed were spreading it. I believe that fully vaxed are.

Reply(21)
28
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 50 feared dead after tornadoes rip through western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. — At least 50 people were killed after several tornadoes roared through western Kentucky late Friday night, Gov. Andy Beshear said. One twister struck the city of Mayfield and smashed into a candle manufacturing factory that was operating when the storm hit, WLKY-TV reported. There were 110 people in the building when it collapsed due to the storm, according to the television station.
KENTUCKY STATE
Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

