ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

For the 1st time since 1995, Ball State women's volleyball advances to Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tdf5L_0dDi2t6700

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since 1995 and the third time in program history, Ball State women's volleyball is headed to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (30-3) won their 20th-straight match and 30th of the year, taking down Michigan (18-12) in a five-set thriller (25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8). It was the first five-set match of the 2021 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.

The victory came with plenty of excitement for the Cardinals, who were making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. But the victory came as a result of the Cardinals playing the way they had all year, focusing on themselves, controlling the service line and spreading the ball around on offense.

►'We're not done yet':Ball State women's volleyball clinches MAC Championship, NCAA Tournament berth

►'The soul of the game':Remembering the life, legacy of volleyball legend Don Shondell

"Once we saw that final point go down it was just pure, just excitement, happiness, intensity," head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said. "I just felt intensity and excitement and we were really confident going into this and I’m just so happy for the girls. We played like ourselves, came out, fought hard and came away with a win.”

Ball State jumped out to an early lead in the first set and stayed ahead, earning the eight-point (25-17) victory. In the second set, Michigan led 10-1 thanks to strong serving and even better blocking, but Ball State chipped away to make it 20-17. Michigan won the set, 25-22, and tied the match 1-1.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair in which the third and fourth sets could've gone either way. After going on a 5-0 run to take the lead midway through the third set, the Cardinals controlled the second half of set three, hitting .400 as a team and winning, 25-18.

In the fourth set, Michigan — which trailed for the majority of the frame — benefitted from winning a challenge that overturned a kill from sophomore middle blocker Lauren Gilliland. The ruling turned a 22-19 Michigan deficit into a 21-20 deficit. From there, the Wolverines and Cardinals exchanged set and match points, respectively, and Michigan pulled ahead to win, 27-25.

Instead of letting that overturned call effect them, the Cardinals did what they've done all year. They stayed even-keeled and responded.

A pair of service errors in the fifth set helped Ball State take a 3-1 lead before back-to-back Michigan kills tied it up, 3-3. The Cardinals went on a 5-0 run, forcing a Michigan timeout, and never looked back. Kills from junior middle blocker Marie Plitt, graduate outside hitter Jaclyn Bulmahn and Gilliland sealed the deal as Ball State won the set, 15-8, and the match, 3-2.

After Gilliland was called for the net violation in the fourth set, she hammered a kill that was deflected up into bleachers above Michigan's bench players on the next point. On match point, she looked at freshman setter Megan Wielonski and thought, "Set me the ball. I want the ball."

"I wanted to put it away ... I wanted to finish it," Gilliland said.

And she did just that, giving Ball State its seventh win in the eight five-set matches its played this season and giving the Cardinals their first First Round win since Nov. 29, 1995.

"I think we’re resilient and every single player is determined and we’re all playing for each other," Gilliland said. "I think we all have the same mindset that we’re out here and we’re here for a reason and I think that we’re all capable of anything the coaches ask us for. I think we’ve just grinded and grinded and really focused on being resilient no matter what goes our way and controlling what we can control.”

There were times when Ball State could've folded, or at least let Michigan build momentum. But the Cardinals were confident they'd been in those types of situation before. If they were frustrated at certain calls or on unforced errors, they didn't show it.

In practice, the Cardinals act like it's a win or go home situation. Friday night was just that. Their previous experiences, including their most recent five-set win over Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference Championship, helped them stay relaxed heading into their most important set of the season.

"We’ve always said that we’re a five-set team," Plitt said. "Being able to go out there and get that from the beginning was really exciting and really something that we’ve, all season, we’ve been like, ‘Fifth set, balls to the wall, let’s do everything we can do get this game.’ And we did.”

Offensively, Ball State — which hit above .200 (.237) as a team for the 32nd time this season — was led by Plitt, who had a career-high 20 kills and just three errors on 33 attacks for a .515 hitting percentage.

Bulmahn (15 kills), Gilliland (11 kills) and junior outside hitter Natalie Mitchem (11 kills) also finished with double-digit kills thanks to a 52-assist performance from Wielonski, who's the NCAA leader with 1,368 assists this season. The defensive specialists — junior Havyn Gates (20 digs), junior Maggie Huber (19 digs) and senior Cathryn Starck (12 digs) — along with junior outside hitter Natalie Risi (17 digs) kept the floor clean.

Ball State returns to action tomorrow, Dec. 4, for a 6 p.m. matchup against the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Louisville (29-0), which swept UIC (20-12) in straight sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-11).

The Cardinals, who are now 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, have never won a Second Round match. And while Friday's win was a historic one for the Ball State women's volleyball program, the celebration ended as soon as the players and coaches left the locker room.

"We are so grateful for every single game we are given the opportunity to (play) and it's going to be so much fun to be able to play the No. 1 seed and be the underdogs, going out there and giving it everything we've got," Plitt said.

No matter who Ball State has played this season, it's taken the same approach — focusing on itself and not letting the opponent dictate how it plays. That will remain the case as Ball State tries to win its first Second Round game in program history.

"It doesn’t really matter who’s on the other side of the court, it’s just a matter of taking care of business on your side, going out and executing," Miller Phillips said. "When you’re playing a great opponent, and anybody you’re going to play in the NCAA Tournament is going to be a great opponent, you prepare, then you get in the moment, you have some fun with it and see what happens.”

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school athletics for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com, on Twitter @rgeneraljr or phone at 765-283-8864.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
On3.com

Joel Klatt believes College Football Playoff committee made mistake

The College Football Playoff field was officially set Sunday, and we now know who will be competing for a national championship. While No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati will play in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will face off in the Orange Bowl semifinal – with both games taking place on Friday, Dec. 31.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ucfknights.com

UCF’s Season Comes to a Close Following Five-Set Loss to No. 13 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The UCF volleyball team's (27-7) incredible season came to a close Saturday night following a five-set heartbreaker to No. 13 UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with scores of 27-25, 13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 7-15 ending a 17-game winning streak. After a win over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ball State#Volleyball#Mid American Conference#Cardinals#Ncaa Women#Mac Championship
staradvertiser.com

Chaminade women’s volleyball to NCAAs

The PacWest champion Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA West Region, it was announced Monday. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but...
HONOLULU, HI
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Volleyball Set for NCAA First Round Match with Towson on Friday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State opens play in the 2021 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship on Friday with a First Round match against CAA champion Towson. The match is scheduled for 4 p.m., at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. The winner of that match will play the winner between third-seeded Pitt and America East champion UMBC in the Second Round on Saturday at 7 p.m.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama upsets Gonzaga: Purdue takes No. 1, Duke falls to No. 4

Gonzaga has already lost more games than they did last season after getting upset by Alabama. What will the new college basketball rankings look like?. Ranked No. 1 in every preseason college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were projected by many to not lose a game this season. Falling to Duke not long ago, however, wasn’t the end of the world as the Blue Devils are an elite team with top-end talent. However, it was quite a bit more shocking on Saturday when Mark Few’s Zags went down against Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Star Press

The Star Press

236
Followers
132
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy