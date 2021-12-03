For the 1st time since 1995, Ball State women's volleyball advances to Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since 1995 and the third time in program history, Ball State women's volleyball is headed to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (30-3) won their 20th-straight match and 30th of the year, taking down Michigan (18-12) in a five-set thriller (25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8). It was the first five-set match of the 2021 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament.

The victory came with plenty of excitement for the Cardinals, who were making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. But the victory came as a result of the Cardinals playing the way they had all year, focusing on themselves, controlling the service line and spreading the ball around on offense.

"Once we saw that final point go down it was just pure, just excitement, happiness, intensity," head coach Kelli Miller Phillips said. "I just felt intensity and excitement and we were really confident going into this and I’m just so happy for the girls. We played like ourselves, came out, fought hard and came away with a win.”

Ball State jumped out to an early lead in the first set and stayed ahead, earning the eight-point (25-17) victory. In the second set, Michigan led 10-1 thanks to strong serving and even better blocking, but Ball State chipped away to make it 20-17. Michigan won the set, 25-22, and tied the match 1-1.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair in which the third and fourth sets could've gone either way. After going on a 5-0 run to take the lead midway through the third set, the Cardinals controlled the second half of set three, hitting .400 as a team and winning, 25-18.

In the fourth set, Michigan — which trailed for the majority of the frame — benefitted from winning a challenge that overturned a kill from sophomore middle blocker Lauren Gilliland. The ruling turned a 22-19 Michigan deficit into a 21-20 deficit. From there, the Wolverines and Cardinals exchanged set and match points, respectively, and Michigan pulled ahead to win, 27-25.

Instead of letting that overturned call effect them, the Cardinals did what they've done all year. They stayed even-keeled and responded.

A pair of service errors in the fifth set helped Ball State take a 3-1 lead before back-to-back Michigan kills tied it up, 3-3. The Cardinals went on a 5-0 run, forcing a Michigan timeout, and never looked back. Kills from junior middle blocker Marie Plitt, graduate outside hitter Jaclyn Bulmahn and Gilliland sealed the deal as Ball State won the set, 15-8, and the match, 3-2.

After Gilliland was called for the net violation in the fourth set, she hammered a kill that was deflected up into bleachers above Michigan's bench players on the next point. On match point, she looked at freshman setter Megan Wielonski and thought, "Set me the ball. I want the ball."

"I wanted to put it away ... I wanted to finish it," Gilliland said.

And she did just that, giving Ball State its seventh win in the eight five-set matches its played this season and giving the Cardinals their first First Round win since Nov. 29, 1995.

"I think we’re resilient and every single player is determined and we’re all playing for each other," Gilliland said. "I think we all have the same mindset that we’re out here and we’re here for a reason and I think that we’re all capable of anything the coaches ask us for. I think we’ve just grinded and grinded and really focused on being resilient no matter what goes our way and controlling what we can control.”

There were times when Ball State could've folded, or at least let Michigan build momentum. But the Cardinals were confident they'd been in those types of situation before. If they were frustrated at certain calls or on unforced errors, they didn't show it.

In practice, the Cardinals act like it's a win or go home situation. Friday night was just that. Their previous experiences, including their most recent five-set win over Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference Championship, helped them stay relaxed heading into their most important set of the season.

"We’ve always said that we’re a five-set team," Plitt said. "Being able to go out there and get that from the beginning was really exciting and really something that we’ve, all season, we’ve been like, ‘Fifth set, balls to the wall, let’s do everything we can do get this game.’ And we did.”

Offensively, Ball State — which hit above .200 (.237) as a team for the 32nd time this season — was led by Plitt, who had a career-high 20 kills and just three errors on 33 attacks for a .515 hitting percentage.

Bulmahn (15 kills), Gilliland (11 kills) and junior outside hitter Natalie Mitchem (11 kills) also finished with double-digit kills thanks to a 52-assist performance from Wielonski, who's the NCAA leader with 1,368 assists this season. The defensive specialists — junior Havyn Gates (20 digs), junior Maggie Huber (19 digs) and senior Cathryn Starck (12 digs) — along with junior outside hitter Natalie Risi (17 digs) kept the floor clean.

Ball State returns to action tomorrow, Dec. 4, for a 6 p.m. matchup against the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Louisville (29-0), which swept UIC (20-12) in straight sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-11).

The Cardinals, who are now 3-9 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, have never won a Second Round match. And while Friday's win was a historic one for the Ball State women's volleyball program, the celebration ended as soon as the players and coaches left the locker room.

"We are so grateful for every single game we are given the opportunity to (play) and it's going to be so much fun to be able to play the No. 1 seed and be the underdogs, going out there and giving it everything we've got," Plitt said.

No matter who Ball State has played this season, it's taken the same approach — focusing on itself and not letting the opponent dictate how it plays. That will remain the case as Ball State tries to win its first Second Round game in program history.

"It doesn’t really matter who’s on the other side of the court, it’s just a matter of taking care of business on your side, going out and executing," Miller Phillips said. "When you’re playing a great opponent, and anybody you’re going to play in the NCAA Tournament is going to be a great opponent, you prepare, then you get in the moment, you have some fun with it and see what happens.”

