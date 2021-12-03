ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 65% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1425TI_0dDi2rKf00

Some 65% of people living in Hunterdon County are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to data from New Jersey Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Jersey reported 1,252,705 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Jersey as of Tuesday are Somerset (72%), Morris (71%), Bergen (70%), Hudson (69%) and Middlesex (68%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Hunterdon County:

How many people in Hunterdon County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 81% of people in Hunterdon County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 101,614 people
  • 65% of people in Hunterdon County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 80,998 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in NJ have been vaccinated?

  • 79% of people in New Jersey have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,028,706 people
  • 68% of people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,023,574 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update for the latest numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunterdon County, NJ
Health
City
Somerset, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Coronavirus
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
northbaybiz.com

Twenty-five Percent of Sonoma County Children Ages 5 to 11 Now Partially or Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

One in four Sonoma County children ages 5 to 11 are now fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, an important milestone that means the county has achieved the first goal set by the Sonoma County Office of Education and county health officials for pediatric vaccinations. More than 9,000 county children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it became available a month ago.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC26

Canada fully approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, company says

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved for adults in Canada, according to a statement from the pharmaceutical company. Canada is now the first country to fully approve the single-dose vaccine. In the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization. “We are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

State Health Department Opens Vaccine, Testing Clinics In Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has opened the first of a series of vaccination and testing clinics in Baltimore. This is in partnership with the University of Maryland Medical System. The clinics are at the Mondawmin Mall. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader took a tour of the facility Saturday. The goal is to expand vaccine and testing access across the state. There will be two more clinics held next month.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In Massachusetts Woman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a Massachusetts woman, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. The woman was fully vaccinated and did not require hospitalization. The arrival of Omicron – called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – comes as Massachusetts experiences its highest number of coronavirus cases since January. The first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California on Wednesday, and multiple states have reported cases of the variant since then. President Joe Biden...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Courier News

Courier News

401
Followers
119
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy