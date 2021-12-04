ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fog creates ideal conditions for migrant smuggling to go undetected, Border Patrol says

By Salvador Rivera
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — It’s been really foggy in the San Diego-Tijuana region all week, creating ideal conditions for human smuggling along this part of the southern border.

The fog literally creates a layer of protection for smugglers who are said to be bringing in “hundreds of people” as the fog settles in.

Fog along the southern border between San Diego and Tijuana. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
Fog makes it difficult to conduct surveillance along the border. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The weather phenomenon prevents agents from spotting illegal activity on the water, in canyons and along the Tijuana River Valley just north of the border barrier.

Large groups of migrants using drains under border barriers to sneak into U.S.

Border Patrol officials stated smuggling organizations have always used the cover of fog “as a tactic to further their illegal activities.”

It added that its detection capabilities are reduced during times of inclement weather as surveillance cameras are also impaired by the fog “reducing our line of sight and makes detection of illegal entries more difficult.”

On a recent evening, an estimated 300 migrants were able to enter into the U.S. almost undetected as they made their way north through areas such as Imperial Beach, Calif.

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

