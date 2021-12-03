ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Follow our live Florida high school football playoffs state semifinals scoreboard

By Lorenzino Estrada, Florida Times-Union
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
Then there were four.

It's what every team in Florida hoped for when entering the 2021 season: a chance to compete for a state championship. Tonight, 32 teams across eight classes will have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the big game.

There's plenty to keep an eye on this Friday night, and we have you covered.

Follow along with this scoreboard for live updates on your favorite teams across Florida and come back later tonight and tomorrow for coverage from our area's games.

Follow sports reporters across Florida for updates on Friday Night Lights!

Alex Martin: @NP_AlexMartin

Ainslie Lee: @AinsliesTwoBits

Clayton Freeman: @CFreemanJAX

Emilee Smarr: @emilee_smarr

Jack Williams: @jackgwilliams

Jon Santucci: @JonSantucci

Lucas Semb: @Lucas_Semb

Dennis Maffezzoli @maffsports

CELEBRITIES
