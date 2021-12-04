The next chapter of the Gift Theatre in Jefferson Park is set to begin with a new artistic leadership team and a new location, as the Gift prepares to honor co-founder Michael Patrick Thornton
As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, Gift Theatre co-founder Michael Patrick Thornton is stepping down from his artistic director position but plans to play a leading role in raising funds for the group’s new theater in Jefferson Park. The Gift recently vacated its former 40-seat studio at 4802 N....nadignewspapers.com
Comments / 0