Somerset County, NJ

Somerset County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 72% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
Some 72% of people living in Somerset County are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to data from New Jersey Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New Jersey reported 1,252,705 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

Somerset County has the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New Jersey as of Tuesday.

The other counties s in the top five are Morris (71%), Bergen (70%), Hudson (69%) and Middlesex (68%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Somerset County:

How many people in Somerset County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 89% of people in Somerset County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 294,558 people
  • 72% of people in Somerset County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 238,530 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in NJ have been vaccinated so far?

  • 79% of people in New Jersey have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,028,706 people
  • 68% of people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,023,574 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update for the latest numbers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
