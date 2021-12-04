Residents at KC apartments told they'll have to move out

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Later this week, residents of the Horizon West Condo Building in Waukesha may have the opportunity to return to pack their things for good. Owners met with the contractor and condo association at City Hall Monday, Dec. 6 to discuss next steps. Contractor Steve McGuire said three people will be allowed in at a time and will be given four hours to move. The owners can pick the day they want to move. McGuire said the building is stable and safe to enter. He'll submit a move-out plan to the fire chief Tuesday morning, who will have to approve it.

