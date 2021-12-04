ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Residents at KC apartments told they'll have to move out

fox4kc.com
 3 days ago

Those living at Muehlebach and...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Waukesha condo residents: Not financially feasible to save building, move-out could start Thursday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Later this week, residents of the Horizon West Condo Building in Waukesha may have the opportunity to return to pack their things for good. Owners met with the contractor and condo association at City Hall Monday, Dec. 6 to discuss next steps. Contractor Steve McGuire said three people will be allowed in at a time and will be given four hours to move. The owners can pick the day they want to move. McGuire said the building is stable and safe to enter. He'll submit a move-out plan to the fire chief Tuesday morning, who will have to approve it.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox4kc.com

Leawood to review massive mixed use development near State Line Road

LEAWOOD, Kan. — After more than a year of debate and project revisions, the Leawood City Council will review a proposal to build out more than 800 new residential units near State Line Road. On Monday, the city council will review a rezoning request and preliminary site plan for Cameron’s...
LEAWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord

Comments / 0

Community Policy