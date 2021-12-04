ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian company begins drilling for lithium in Oregon

VALE, Ore. (AP) — An Australian company has started drilling at a southeast Oregon site that could eventually host a large lithium mine. Mineral exploration company Jindalee Resources Ltd. announced this week that it’s working to determine the extent of a lithium deposit in southern Malheur County, Oregon Public Broadcasting...

