Cars

Tesla's new kid Cyberquads sell out in less than 24 hours ahead of holidays

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
 3 days ago
Tesla’s new battery-electric kid cars are all out of stock ahead of the holidays, the website shows Friday after a quiet Thursday launch.

The Cyberquad, a four-wheel ATV modeled off the company’s Cybertruck design, has a weight capacity of 150 pounds and is recommended for kids who are at least 8.

It comes equipped with a lithium-ion battery that has an estimated range of 15+ miles on a full charge, which can last five hours. And while the Cyberquad can run at 10 mph, parents who find that to be too speedy can set it to go a maximum of 5 mph.

The sleek design features a full steel frame, LED light bars, and fully adjustable suspension at the cost of $1,900. That makes it by far the cheapest Tesla vehicle for sale.

Shipping won’t start for another 2 -4 weeks for those who snagged a Cyberquad, and Tesla has said orders aren’t guaranteed to arrive before Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, the status of the actual Cybertruck is unclear. While Giga Texas—the factory in southeast Travis County that serves as the company’s new headquarters —will eventually produce Cybertrucks, a Q3 report had the status as simply “in development.”

CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Friday to defend the production timeline , saying it will be rolled out to external beta in the coming days if no significant issues are found during the internal release.

