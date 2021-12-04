Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Not seen on Indiana's bench

Chicago Bulls (12-5) vs. Indiana Pacers (7-11) The Chicago Bulls strength of schedule finally begins to soften. For the last three or so weeks, the Chicago Bulls have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams the National Basketball Association has to offer. Outside of a clunker against the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls proved they can play with just about anybody in the NBA, posting a very respectable 3-2 record on a West Coast road trip that they have traditionally struggled on each and every year.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO