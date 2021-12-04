ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Not seen on Indiana's bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sabonis wasn't seen on the Pacers' bench ahead of Friday's game...

www.cbssports.com

WTHR

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Preview and thread

Chicago Bulls (12-5) vs. Indiana Pacers (7-11) The Chicago Bulls strength of schedule finally begins to soften. For the last three or so weeks, the Chicago Bulls have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams the National Basketball Association has to offer. Outside of a clunker against the Golden State Warriors, the Bulls proved they can play with just about anybody in the NBA, posting a very respectable 3-2 record on a West Coast road trip that they have traditionally struggled on each and every year.
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 most dramatic changes from last season

The Indiana Pacers barely made some changes to their roster. While that has not panned out well for the team in the near-quarter potion of the season, only boasting a 7-11 record 18 games in, there has been some notable changes to the team’s profile in this campaign from the previous one.
NBA
journaldemocrat.com

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers (9-10) stop by Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off against the Indiana Pacers (8-11). Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. This is the second of L.A.'s back-to-back as the...
NBA
abc17news.com

Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half. Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors cap off their road trip with a post-Thanksgiving Day (American) meeting with the Indiana Pacers. Winners of two of their last three games, have the Raptors turned the corner (again)?. The Raptors started the season with a half-court offense that could make former Raptors coach Kevin O’Neill...
NBA
FanSided

Three extremely early trade ideas for the reeling Indiana Pacers

It’s growing closer to that time of year again. Trade season is creeping closer and closer as the NBA season is about to enter December. Rumors have already begun to surface in the media and on the internet because who doesn’t love some juicy trade rumors. December 15th is the...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Betting Picks: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview and Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for an Eastern Conference road tilt with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The defending champion Bucks (12-8) were off to a rocky start but have since won eight of their last 11 games. The Pacers (9-12) are trying to climb back to the .500 mark after an injury-riddled start to their season. The Bucks open this matchup as slight road favorites.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Pacers Trade Lands De’Aaron Fox In Indiana

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are two NBA franchises who hold aspirations of making it to the NBA playoffs but currently find themselves on the outside looking in of the play-in tournament seeding. Could they be prime candidates to make a change ahead of the NBA trade deadline?. Ever...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks get tight win in Indiana, defeat Pacers 114-111

The Atlanta Hawks were back in action after a three-day break to face the Indiana Pacers. The Hawks were down a head coach and a few rotational players, but they were able to sneak out with a 114-111 win. Nate McMillan and Jamelle McMillan were not at this game due to Jamelle entering COVID/Health and Safety protocols. Nate McMillan has not tested positive, but stayed away from the game out of precaution as a close contact to Jamelle.
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Late-game struggles magnify the necessity of TJ Warren’s return

The bulk of the Indiana Pacers’ losses this season are games where the tides could have easily tilted to their favor. In reality, their poor performance in late-game situations has sunk them in the standings, with the Blue and Gold firmly in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a scant 9-15 record after another close loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home.
NBA
FanSided

Domantas Sabonis is still the Pacers’ best player, despite a decline in numbers

Taking on the cloak of objectivity, I say this with conviction: the Indiana Pacers are both outright bad and lifeless. After dropping a home game to the shorthanded Miami Heat on Friday night, generating boos from the crowd in the process, the team is now 9-16 on the season, and firmly cemented outside the playoff race the way the sea is leveled.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers pull away early, hold off Wizards for 116-110 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis was ready to do whatever it took to snap a four-game losing streak. Especially against the team that eliminated the Indiana Pacers from the play-in round in May. So on Monday night, Sabonis did it all. He produced his 19th double-double of the season...
NBA
numberfire.com

Torrey Craig coming off Pacers' bench on Monday night

Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig is not starting in Monday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Craig will play off Indiana's bench after Domantas Sabonis was chosen as Monday's starting against Washington. In a matchup against a slow Wizards' team playing with a 97.8 pace, our models project Craig to score...
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sabonis wills Pacers to stop losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis was ready to do whatever it took to snap a four-game losing streak. Especially against the team that eliminated the Indiana Pacers from the play-in round in May. So on Monday night, Sabonis did it all. He produced his 19th double-double of the season...
NBA

