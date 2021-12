I’ve got to be honest. I was stunned when I heard that Genesis was going back on the road-even for a “farewell tour.” The reason is simple: Phil Collins’ health. In his prime the diminutive Collins was one of the most energetic performers in the world. He was an exceptional drummer in addition to being a lead singer. However, a crippling nerve issue has taken drumming from him. He’s got severe hearing loss. And now, the aforementioned nerve problems have affected his back to the point that he’s incapable of standing on stage and he’s spending the entire 2+ hours of the show seated in the middle of the stage.

