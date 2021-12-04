ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Starting against Nets

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Edwards (illness) is starting Friday's game against the Nets. Edwards was...

www.cbssports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Edwards Speaks On His Scuffle With Jimmy Butler

Anthony Edwards has been playing tremendously well for the Minnesota Timberwolves since coming in as a rookie last season. In the eyes of many, he should have won rookie of the year over LaMelo Ball, although, in the end, the league decided to go with the bigger name. Despite this, Edwards has remained motivated, and this season, he has been a big reason behind the T-Wolves' success, and their latest five-game winning streak.
digg.com

This Anthony Edwards Dunk Is Extremely Awesome And Extremely Illegal

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards crashed down on Gabe Vincent in the most epic dunk of the season, but it was too good to be counted. On Wednesday, the three white men who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man as he was jogging down a Georgia road on February 23, 2020, were found guilty of felony murder.
KARE

Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers. Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Malik Beasley's 3-pointer...
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Edwards’ epic steal and windmill slam sends fans in shock during Timberwolves vs 76ers showdown

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards I surely one of those players who challenged LaMelo Ball for the Rookie of the Year contention last season. However, even after losing out the prestigious award, it seems like the #1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft hasn’t lost hope, rather has decided to exploit the opposition with his dunking and scoring prowess even more. The latest of which was justified in Timberwolves vs 76ers showdown.
Detroit Bad Boys

SBN Reacts: The People believe in Anthony Edwards

Detroit Pistons fans are living through the angst of the dreaded sophomore slump as second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are struggling with new roles, going against starters on a nightly basis and continuing to develop and evolve their games. Those two players are coming off of All-NBA selections...
FanSided

Player grades from Timberwolves’ loss at Brooklyn Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves battled valiantly without Karl-Anthony Towns but ultimately fell on the road to the Brooklyn Nets. The Timberwolves fall to the Brooklyn Nets despite valiant effort. The Wolves didn’t have Karl-Anthony Towns available on Friday night in Brooklyn due to a tailbone contusion suffered late in Wednesday’s loss...
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu is Making His Presence Felt Among the Rookie Class

The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
