NBA

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Checks into game

 3 days ago

Sabonis (personal) has checked into Friday's game against the Heat, Ira...

Sabonis, Brogdon pour it on in Pacers' 109-77 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night. Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while...
NBA
Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97. Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12. Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half. Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
NBA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Bucks 118

Sunday's game followed an all-too-familiar script for Pacers fans. The Blue & Gold entered the evening playing arguably their best basketball of the season, having won three of four, with their wins over that span coming by an average margin of 22 points. But unfortunately for Indiana, their opponent Sunday...
NBA
Domantas Sabonis
Indiana's Torrey Craig starting for Domantas Sabonis on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig is starting in Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Craig is starting in Friday's lineup despite the Pacers announcing Domantas Sabonis as part of their starting group. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 389.4 minutes this season, Craig is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points and 0.27 field...
NBA
Sabonis wills Pacers to stop losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis was ready to do whatever it took to snap a four-game losing streak. Especially against the team that eliminated the Indiana Pacers from the play-in round in May. So on Monday night, Sabonis did it all. He produced his 19th double-double of the season...
NBA
#Pacers#Heat
NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Russell Westbrook In New York

There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
NBA
Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

The 2002 NBA Finals were the third consecutive and final NBA championship featuring the 'greatest 1-2 punch' ever in Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. After three straight NBA Finals appearances, this iteration of the Lakers had probably the most 'equal' output from Bryant and O'Neal. O'Neal averaged 27 PPG that year to Bryant's 25, and Bryant's big game acumen at that point was fully cemented.
NBA
Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade Stephen Curry And Klay Thomson For Chris Paul: CP3 Rejected The Trade And Saved The Warriors Dynasty

On multiple occasions, the Warriors nearly tore down the potential dynasty that reshaped the NBA. It’s public knowledge that the Warriors were the best team in the NBA from 2015-2019, but that stretch of dominance nearly didn’t happen because the players making up that roster might have been on other teams. The Warriors nearly traded Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, but the real kicker was that Thompson was almost packaged with the 2015 and 2016 MVP Steph Curry.
NBA
Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
NBA

