Early Morning Shooting In Oakland Kills Transgender Person; 129th Homicide Of Year

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting in Downtown Oakland early Friday morning claimed the life of a transgender adult, police say, in the city’s 129 homicide of the year.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980, on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.