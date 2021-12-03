ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Early Morning Shooting In Oakland Kills Transgender Person; 129th Homicide Of Year

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF9aM_0dDhzTLa00

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting in Downtown Oakland early Friday morning claimed the life of a transgender adult, police say, in the city’s 129 homicide of the year.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980, on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police were investigating a weekend homicide after a man was discovered shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 33800 block of 7th Street for gunshots heard in the area at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Additional callers confirmed that at least one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a Black male adult seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street. The victim, as well as the vehicle, was struck by numerous bullets. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous shell casings littering the street. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Terelle Arlando Martin of Union City. Union City Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Suspects In Violent Smash And Grab Robberies, Car Burglaries Will Be Arrested, Convicted

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As crime and and violence in the Bay Area continues to make national headlines, police in San Francisco said they continue to make arrests, and investigate armed robberies and car burglaries. The department explained it takes time to track and locate suspects given the organization behind these crimes. “We’re out here doing these operations, conducting these investigations, we’re putting together good cases, we’re making good arrests, and we’re going to keep doing that,” said Ofc. Adam Lobsinger, a public information officer for the San Francisco Police Department. “We’re going to keep making arrest and presenting cases...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Suspected Shoplifter, Recover $2000 In Stolen Merchandise

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) – An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested Sunday in Walnut Creek and police recovered about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities said. The arrest came after an officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious car with no plates parked near Broadway Plaza, police said on social media. With the help of other officers, 24-year-old Eriona Mclothan was taken into custody and the merchandise from various retailers at Broadway Plaza was returned, police said. Approximately $2,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Broadway Plaza was recovered and returned. Extra Walnut Creek police, along with officers from Lafayette and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the downtown area due to an uptick in retail crime. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lost Toddler Found with Service Dog on Fremont Street Corner

FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Fremont said a toddler, accompanied only by a service dog, was found Monday morning on a street corner; the mother was found shortly after a social media posting. The child was found just before noon at the southeast corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street, Fremont police said on the department’s Twitter page at about 1:30 p.m. The intersection is near the Crossroads Shopping Center. (Fremont Police Department) At 1:59 p.m., Fremont police tweeted the mother of the child had been found. No other information was provided. The department’s original tweet showing the boy’s image with the service dog was deleted from the page.   © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Christmas Tree At Oakland’s Jack London Square Catches Fire; Arson Investigation Underway

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An arson investigation has been launched after the Christmas tree at Oakland’s Jack London Square was partially damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters from a nearby station responded to the square on reports of the tree catching fire. The fire had reached the top of the tree, but crews were able to put the flames out in less than five minutes, Oakland Fire Department officials told KPIX 5. An aerosol can was found at the base of the tree, firefighters said. A Grinch struck in Oakland’s Jack London Square. The suspect ignited the city’s...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Monday evening, according to San Jose police. It happened Monday around 6:27 p.m., at the intersection of Tully and Quimby Road. When officers arrived, a body was near the crosswalk and a small cart was nearby. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police were searching for the driver. This was San Jose’s 21st pedestrian death this year. Police were advising drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic to be impacted for several hours. This incident is still under investigation and will be updated.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Restaurant Apologizes for Denying Service to Armed, On-Duty Police Officers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owners of a restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood apologized Sunday for asking police officers to leave their eatery because the officers’ guns made employees uncomfortable. In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Hilda and Jesse owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton said “these are stressful times and we handled this badly.” Three officers were asked to leave the brunch spot on Friday and the restaurant posted an explanation on its Instagram channel Saturday that read: “The restaurant is a safe space. The presence of the officers’ weapons in the restaurant made us...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

High-Speed Sonoma County Chase Ends In Crash, 2 Arrested

SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested following a 16-mile high-speed chase through Sonoma County that ended with a crash in Sebastopol on Sunday night, according to deputies. Around 9 p.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a car for speeding in Santa Rosa for speeding, running a red light and a brake light that was out. Deputies said the driver pulled into a gas station on East Todd Road, but then started a pursuit on northbound Highway 101. The chase continued on surface streets and eventually on westbound Highway 116 towards Sebastopol. According to deputies, the driver...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Transgender#Oakland Police Department#Downtown Oakland#Police#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

CoCo County Deputy DA Wants Local, State, Federal Takedown Of Organized Retail Crime

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — As smash and grab robberies and violence continue throughout the Bay Area, many are wondering how and when the crime spree will end. KPIX asked current Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton to be part of this conversation but she declined our request for an interview. Mary Knox, who is a lead prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office and running against Becton says she has some ideas on how to end violent robberies. “There’s violence going on in our retail centers that has never been in Contra Costa before. We’ve had a very significant change and...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Northbound San Tomas Expressway in Santa Clara Reopened After Pedestrian Fatal

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Northbound lanes of San Tomas Expressway reopened early Monday, nearly nine hours after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Santa Clara police tweeted about the collision at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, saying the roadway was closed in the northbound direction between Scott Boulevard and the Central Expressway indefinitely due to the crash. TRAFFIC ADVISORY – 12/5/21 at 8:30pm Northbound San Tomas Expwy is closed indefinitely between Scott Blvd & Central Expwy due to a major injury collision. Please avoid the area until further notice or slow down & follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/67iv3g4Xe8 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) December 6, 2021 At 5 a.m., police emailed — “The roadway has been reopened.” Lt. Todd Cummins said a pedestrian died after being hit by a car Sunday evening on the expressway. The collision was reported about 8:10 p.m. near Scott Boulevard. Police have not released the name of the person who died. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have factored in the collision, Cummins said.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Felony Arrests, Firearms Seized During SFPD Black Friday Vehicle Smash-And-Grab Crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers patrolling San Francisco neighborhoods during a crackdown of the rampant surge of vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries have arrested four men and a juvenile and seized several firearms. The citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Investigators said that on Black Friday at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets when they observed a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles. Officers moved in and contained the vehicle. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Donnell...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

As Oakland Lawmakers Prepare To Vote To Increase Police Staffing New Report Questions Need

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The Oakland City Council will vote Tuesday whether to add more police officers in the midst of rising homicide numbers. The Anti-Police Terror Project believes the police department can shift resources away from non-violent calls to address homicides instead. Oakland Police Chief is responding, calling the group’s new report “inaccurate and divisive.” “Our staffing levels are at a crisis point right now,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. So far, there have been 129 homicides, nearly 600 shootings, and 2500 robberies in Oakland this year. The Mayor and some council members are urging residents to say ‘YES’ to...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

2 Students Arrested in Separate Santa Rosa School Threats, 1 With Loaded Gun

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police arrested two students after threats were reported Thursday and Friday at three Santa Rosa schools. Santa Rosa police said the two students were arrested in separate cases, including one student allegedly in possession of a gun, and a third incident was determined to be a hoax. The first incident was reported at North Valley School at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 14-year-old male student made threats to another student about wanting to send bombs to the school, along with other threats of death/violence to another student. The suspect was removed from a class and officers searched...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Porsche Theft Suspect Arrested On Docked Cruise Ship; Three Bay Area Chop Shops Busted

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Marin County resident, wanted in connection for allegedly stealing classic Porsches in the Petaluma area, was taken into custody on a cruise ship docked in San Francisco, an arrest that has led to the discovery of illegal chop shops in Sonoma County and San Francisco. Petaluma police said investigators received a tip that 71-year-old Novato resident Wayne R. Krieger was the cruise ship as it was docked on Nov. 27. He had been wanted since 2019 in connection with theft charges of three classic Porsche sedans. Aided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, a Petaluma police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person Shot In Fremont Residential Neighborhood

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood in north Fremont Wednesday afternoon has injured one person, police said. The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. a home along Martha Ave. between Paseo Padre Parkway and Peralta Blvd. Fremont police said a male was shot in the leg and the suspect had fled the residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. A person of interest was found in the area of the shooting in possession of a firearm and was being questioned by police. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Fremont police dispatch non-emergency line at 510-790-6800 and select option 3.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead in East San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person was shot and killed in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 3300 block of Holly Dr., according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers arrived to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There was no information about possible suspects or a motive. The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family. It was the city’s 30th homicide of 2021. Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Holly Dr. One male victim with a life threatening injury. Unknown suspects or motive. Expect a street closure, please use alternate routes and avoid the area. TOC 1:47 PM pic.twitter.com/5w6q3dPVPI — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 1, 2021  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Enough Is Enough!’ Bay Area Lawmaker Urges Newsom To Impose Harsher Penalty For Attacks On Journalists

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — After the tragic death of a former police officer providing security to a television news crew in Oakland and dozens more attacks on journalists, a San Mateo County lawmaker says “enough is enough.” Criminals who target and victimize journalists should face harsher penalties, according to a letter San Mateo County Board President David Canepa has sent to Governor Gavin Newsom. The communication from Canepa comes nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Kevin Nishita, a private security guard contracted to protect a KRON news crew on November 24. In the letter made public Monday, Canepa wrote to Newsom...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Investigation Finds Vallejo Officer’s Use of Deadly Force Not ‘Reasonable’

VALLEJO (KPIX) — An independent investigation into the 2020 police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa concluded that the use of deadly force by a Vallejo officer was not “objectively reasonable.” For Monterrosa’s family, this is just one step in seeking justice for their loved one. On June 2, 2020, Vallejo police responded to a looting call at a Walgreens. Monterrosa was shot by an officer who mistakenly thought a hammer he had in his pocket was a gun. Since the incident, several investigations have been initiated, including an independent review. Officers at the scene were interviewed with one recalling, “You hear on the radio...
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Pleas In Huge Bay Area Retail Theft Ring; Ringleader Gets 6-Year Prison Term

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have pleaded guilty in one of the largest retail theft ring busts in California history. California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the sentencing during a press conference outside a Burlingame CVS store. He said the five pleaded guilty to participating in a multi-million dollar theft scheme targeting Bay Area retailers, with charges including conspiracy to commit retail theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering along with an aggravated white collar enhancement of over $500,000. The investigation began in April 2020 and led to the discovery of a major theft ring dealing in stolen property...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Release Photo of Suspect Vehicle in Lake Merritt Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect vehicle authorities believe was used during a fatal shooting in the Lake Merritt area Sunday afternoon. The victim — who police identified as Eric Davis — was fatally shot Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, police said. He was the latest victim of an ongoing surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the fatal shooting that killed Davis was the city’s 127th homicide of the year. According to investigators, Davis was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy