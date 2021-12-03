ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It was wonderful': Rita Moreno revenge-dated Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382PPj_0dDhzSSr00

Rita Moreno didn't take the high road when she discovered ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando's infidelity, deciding to get even by entertaining the courtship of another famous face.

Moreno revealed during an appearance on “The View” Wednesday that she was contacted by rock ' n' roll singer Elvis Presley in the midst of her tumultuous relationship with Brando.

"I found lingerie in his (Brando's) house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears,” Moreno said. “And I was angry too, just furious. The next day, the phone rings, and I say 'Hello,' and I hear a voice say, 'Miss Moreno?'

“‘I said, 'Uh, yeah?' 'This is Colonel Parker. My client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw.'”

Moreno said it didn’t take her long to take Presley up on his invitation to meet up.

“I thought of those panties (in Brando's home), and I said, 'Yes, I would.' "

Moreno said while the “Hound Dog” hitmaker was “sweet,” he was also “boring.” She said the real thrill came when Brando discovered she had been going out with Presley.

“When he found out … he started to throw chairs: He was so angry," Moreno said. "It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and yelled and carried on.”

Moreno and Brando dated for nearly eight years, and looking back, the actress, who turns 90 on Dec. 11 , has called the relationship emotionally abusive.

“There was something there I needed, and I realized that I was still looking for daddy,” Moreno told USA TODAY in June. “My mom had four marriages, and I had stepfathers all over the place, and that was something that was never resolved in my life. So, I always was looking for a person who would accept me on every single level.”

More: Rita Moreno talks dating Marlon Brando, Latinx representation: 'Where is our "Moonlight"?'

While Moreno said she does regret her relationship with Brando, there are aspects of the relationship she wouldn’t take back.

“There was an enormous sexual attraction between the two of us; that part of it, I don't regret at all,” Moreno said. “It was an extraordinary experience, and he was an extraordinary man. But he was really just fodder for a neurotic woman like myself at that time.”

Fans were ecstatic to hear Moreno reminisce on her former love life.

“Recounting tales of dating Elvis and Brando at 90 is a whole flex,” said YouTube user IMHTP.

YouTube user Denvy Zhang said only someone like Moreno could pull off such a bold move.

“My God, this is the best revenge relationship story I've ever heard,” Zhang wrote. “Only Rita Moreno could do it. She has experienced an extraordinary life.”

More: Review: Steven Spielberg doesn't disappoint with his vibrant, revamped 'West Side Story'

Moreno, who rose to fame with her Oscar-winning role in the 1961 adaptation of “West Side Story,” is returning to the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical love story, which hits theaters Dec. 10 . Moreno, who also serves as one of the film’s executive producers , said it was strange to act opposite her successor, Ariana DeBose, who plays Moreno’s original role of Anita.

“It was so eerie,” Moreno told “The View” co-hosts . “I could just not get in the scene, ‘cause I’d see her, and I’d say, ‘But no, no: I’m Anita.’ It was hard; it was very hard to do.

“(It) wasn’t easy for her, but it was near impossible for me. It was spooky to be looking at another Anita."

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'It was wonderful': Rita Moreno revenge-dated Elvis Presley to get back at Marlon Brando

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Steven Spielberg
musicinminnesota.com

The Life and Music of Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, or the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, is known to many, both young and old to be one of the most iconic American musicians of all time. Though he came from humble beginnings, he rose in fame and fortune over the course of his career that ended too soon.
MUSIC
CBS News

Rita Moreno on enduring racism and sexism, the scene that won her an Oscar, and the new "West Side Story"

Rita Moreno is best known as Anita in the movie "West Side Story." The 1961 musical broke box office records and won ten Oscars including best picture and for Moreno, best supporting actress. Not too shabby for a kid from Puerto Rico who arrived in New York with nothing. She says her showbiz longevity is sprinkled with serendipity, but we warn you, beneath the gold plate of her Oscar there is a dark Hollywood tale of pain and betrayal, reinvention and resilience. She's only the third actor to 'EGOT' – winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. And as Moreno approaches 90 with a new "West Side Story" coming out– we found an artist who is witty and candid.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Rita Moreno Is Thrilled That There’s Finally an Authentic West Side Story

“To be honest, making West Side Story was intimidating,” Steven Spielberg said at the movie’s lavish premiere in New York on Monday evening. His new film is Spielberg’s first musical; it’s also, of course, a reimagining of a beloved Broadway production that was already adapted into an Oscar-winning film. “There’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Even
In Style

Rita Moreno on the Time Marlon Brando Told Her She 'Needs Therapy'

Entertaining has always been in my bones. As a 4-year-old child in Puerto Rico, I would boogie my little behind off whenever my grandpa put on a record, and he'd laugh and applaud. When I was 5 [in 1936], my mother and I moved to America. My mom had a friend who was a Spanish dancer, and when she saw me bopping around our New York City apartment, she said, "I think Rosita has a gift." So she took me to the studio to work with Paco Cansino, a dance teacher who had great fame in Latino circles because he was Rita Hayworth's uncle. He taught me some steps and eventually took me to a nightclub in Greenwich Village, where we danced and played castanets together. Of course the audience was enchanted. How could they not be? There I was, this little girl with big eyes, twirling around as fast as I could. It was my first performance, and I knew I wanted more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryfancast.com

Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock (video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Elvis Presley "Jailhouse Rock" live performance video and see the song details here... The Elvis Presley Jailhouse Rock song was released on September 24, 1957 as the first single from the film’s soundtrack EP. This song reached the top of the charts in the U.S. and the top 10 in several other countries. The song was recognized by the Grammy Hall of Fame and the American Film Institute. “Jailhouse Rock” spent one week at the top of the US country charts starting December 2, 1957. This tune also reached the number one position on the R&B chart.
MUSIC
6abc

'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno on the advice she shared with new star Ariana DeBose

Don't miss 'Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20,' airing on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win a best supporting actress Oscar in 1961 for her portrayal of Anita in the iconic musical "West Side Story." Now, half a century later, the 89-year-old actress is starring in Steven Spielberg's version of "West Side Story."
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Rita Moreno celebrating turning 90 years old

NEW YORK - Entertainer Rita Moreno will turn 90 years old on December 11, 2021. She talked about the milestone birthday as she co-costed Good Day New York on Thursday morning on FOX 5. When Rosanna Scotto asked what she is doing to celebrate Moreno answered, "Everything I can." The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Rita Moreno honor includes retrospective series

The Museum of the Moving Image is honoring stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, at the institution's annual Moving Image Awards Gala on Dec. 1, and with a retrospective series starting Friday. Moreno, who turns 90 on Dec. 11, is among the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rita Moreno gets candid in documentary on her decades-long career

At 89, actress Rita Moreno is still in the process of living a remarkable, true Hollywood story, full of heartbreak, political struggle, rejection and triumph. With the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” director Mariem Pérez Riera fits this path-breaking, EGOT-winning seven-decade career into 90 minutes, with the aid of a subject who can’t help but express herself with radical candor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ETOnline.com

Rita Moreno Reflects on New 'West Side Story' Being Released 60 Years After Original (Exclusive)

's night at the West Side Story premiere was nothing but "amazing." The 89-year-old actress reflected on her days as Anita in the original 1961 film, while at the premiere of Steven Spielberg's new iteration at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in NYC on Monday. Moreno, looking stunning in a black sequin gown, shared that she "wasn't aware" that the new version was being released 60 years after the original.
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

310K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy