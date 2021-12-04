ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Third Prison Employee Charged With Sexually Abusing Female Inmate At Dublin Facility

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qo8gZ_0dDhzRa800

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Federal law enforcement agents announced Friday that they charged a security guard at a women’s correctional facility in Dublin with sexually abusing an inmate.

John Russell Bellhouse appeared in an Oakland Federal court Friday after being arrested the day before. He is the third employee at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) to be charged with sexually abusing an inmate – former guard Ross Klinger was charged back in June and an associate warden, 54-year-old Ray Garcia, was charged back in September .

Bellhouse, a 39-year-old Pleasanton resident, held the position of safety administrator, which gave him disciplinary authority over the minimum-security facility’s 731 inmates.

The complaint accuses Bellhouse of engaging in sexual acts with an inmate starting in 2020. Officials say Bellhouse openly expressed interest in the inmate, calling her his “girlfriend.” He also reportedly gifted her earrings and let her use an office phone.

The charges of sexual assault focus on two occasions where they engaged in oral sex.

“The complaint describes that on one of those occasions oral sex allegedly occurred in the Safety Office, a space inside the prison accessible to both BOP staff and inmates,” a statement from federal law enforcement said. “Another inmate acted as a ‘lookout’ during at least one of the sexual encounters, according to the complaint’s allegations.”

The facility placed Bellhouse on administrative leave back in March over allegations of the assaults.

The court scheduled for Bellhouse to appear again on Jan. 10 of next year. If convicted, Bellhouse faces a maximum statutory sentence of 15 years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

CoCo County Deputy DA Wants Local, State, Federal Takedown Of Organized Retail Crime

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — As smash and grab robberies and violence continue throughout the Bay Area, many are wondering how and when the crime spree will end. KPIX asked current Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton to be part of this conversation but she declined our request for an interview. Mary Knox, who is a lead prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office and running against Becton says she has some ideas on how to end violent robberies. “There’s violence going on in our retail centers that has never been in Contra Costa before. We’ve had a very significant change and...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Suspects In Violent Smash And Grab Robberies, Car Burglaries Will Be Arrested, Convicted

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As crime and and violence in the Bay Area continues to make national headlines, police in San Francisco said they continue to make arrests, and investigate armed robberies and car burglaries. The department explained it takes time to track and locate suspects given the organization behind these crimes. “We’re out here doing these operations, conducting these investigations, we’re putting together good cases, we’re making good arrests, and we’re going to keep doing that,” said Ofc. Adam Lobsinger, a public information officer for the San Francisco Police Department. “We’re going to keep making arrest and presenting cases...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Restaurant Apologizes for Denying Service to Armed, On-Duty Police Officers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The owners of a restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood apologized Sunday for asking police officers to leave their eatery because the officers’ guns made employees uncomfortable. In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Hilda and Jesse owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton said “these are stressful times and we handled this badly.” Three officers were asked to leave the brunch spot on Friday and the restaurant posted an explanation on its Instagram channel Saturday that read: “The restaurant is a safe space. The presence of the officers’ weapons in the restaurant made us...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek Police Arrest Suspected Shoplifter, Recover $2000 In Stolen Merchandise

WALNUT CREEK (BCN/CBS SF) – An Oakland woman suspected of organized retail theft was arrested Sunday in Walnut Creek and police recovered about $2,000 in stolen merchandise, authorities said. The arrest came after an officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious car with no plates parked near Broadway Plaza, police said on social media. With the help of other officers, 24-year-old Eriona Mclothan was taken into custody and the merchandise from various retailers at Broadway Plaza was returned, police said. Approximately $2,000 in merchandise from various retailers in Broadway Plaza was recovered and returned. Extra Walnut Creek police, along with officers from Lafayette and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling the downtown area due to an uptick in retail crime. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasanton, CA
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Man Found Dead In Bullet-Riddled Vehicle In Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Union City police were investigating a weekend homicide after a man was discovered shot inside a bullet-riddled vehicle. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 33800 block of 7th Street for gunshots heard in the area at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. Additional callers confirmed that at least one person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a Black male adult seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on 7th Street. The victim, as well as the vehicle, was struck by numerous bullets. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were numerous shell casings littering the street. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Terelle Arlando Martin of Union City. Union City Police Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything to contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lost Toddler Found with Service Dog on Fremont Street Corner

FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Fremont said a toddler, accompanied only by a service dog, was found Monday morning on a street corner; the mother was found shortly after a social media posting. The child was found just before noon at the southeast corner of Beacon Avenue and State Street, Fremont police said on the department’s Twitter page at about 1:30 p.m. The intersection is near the Crossroads Shopping Center. (Fremont Police Department) At 1:59 p.m., Fremont police tweeted the mother of the child had been found. No other information was provided. The department’s original tweet showing the boy’s image with the service dog was deleted from the page.   © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Federal Prison For Vicious Hate Crime Attack

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 45-year-old Santa Cruz man has been sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for committing a federal hate crime in connection with stabbing a Black man 10-20 times while yelling the racial slurs during a vicious assault with a knife on a city street in 2020. Ole Hougen was convicted of the crime on April 9 and was sentenced on Thursday. According to evidence presented at trial, Hougen confronted a 29-year-old Black man who was crossing the street in Santa Cruz. Hougen began screaming racial slurs at him and then brandished a nine-inch knife and slashed multiple...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Students Arrested in Separate Santa Rosa School Threats, 1 With Loaded Gun

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police arrested two students after threats were reported Thursday and Friday at three Santa Rosa schools. Santa Rosa police said the two students were arrested in separate cases, including one student allegedly in possession of a gun, and a third incident was determined to be a hoax. The first incident was reported at North Valley School at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 14-year-old male student made threats to another student about wanting to send bombs to the school, along with other threats of death/violence to another student. The suspect was removed from a class and officers searched...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Correctional Facility#John Russell#Security Guards#Cbs Sf#Oakland Federal#Fci Dublin#The Safety Office#Bop
CBS San Francisco

High-Speed Sonoma County Chase Ends In Crash, 2 Arrested

SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested following a 16-mile high-speed chase through Sonoma County that ended with a crash in Sebastopol on Sunday night, according to deputies. Around 9 p.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a car for speeding in Santa Rosa for speeding, running a red light and a brake light that was out. Deputies said the driver pulled into a gas station on East Todd Road, but then started a pursuit on northbound Highway 101. The chase continued on surface streets and eventually on westbound Highway 116 towards Sebastopol. According to deputies, the driver...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Guilty Pleas In Huge Bay Area Retail Theft Ring; Ringleader Gets 6-Year Prison Term

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have pleaded guilty in one of the largest retail theft ring busts in California history. California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the sentencing during a press conference outside a Burlingame CVS store. He said the five pleaded guilty to participating in a multi-million dollar theft scheme targeting Bay Area retailers, with charges including conspiracy to commit retail theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering along with an aggravated white collar enhancement of over $500,000. The investigation began in April 2020 and led to the discovery of a major theft ring dealing in stolen property...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord Man Convicted Of Posting Antisemitic Murder Threats; Assault Weapon Possession

CONCORD (BCN) — A jury found a Concord man guilty of four felony charges related to posting antisemitic murder threats online and illegally possessing an assault weapon, the Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton announced Wednesday. “Ross Farca’s criminality disrupted the lives of countless members of the Jewish faith within our community, ” said District Attorney Diana Becton. “Hate crimes and threats of this magnitude will not be tolerated.” Ross Farca (Concord Police Dept.) The 25-year-old Farca initially posted hate speech on an online gaming platform on June 14, under the screen name “Adolf Hitler.” Online, he said he wanted to mimic the works of previous mass synagogue shooters and kill any responding law enforcement, according to the district attorney’s office. The posting prompted the Concord Police to search his residence, and upon investigation, police officer found an assault rifle, ammunition and Nazi-related objects. Farca also was charged for making threats to the leading investigator during another home search, according to police. Farca stayed in custody during the case after the prosecution considered him an ongoing threat to the community. He will be sentenced on Dec. 29.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Shooting In Oakland Kills Transgender Person; 129th Homicide Of Year

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A shooting in Downtown Oakland early Friday morning claimed the life of a transgender adult, police say, in the city’s 129 homicide of the year. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Castro Street, near Interstate 980, on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.  
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Asian Senior Attacked at SF Bus Stop Appears in Court

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Demonstrators rallied on the steps of the San Francisco Hall of Justice Thursday in support of an 84-year-old man who survived a brutal attack at a bus stop in 2020 as he prepared to testify at a court hearing for the defendant in the case. “We want the community to know that when something happens there are people behind him and we’re not letting any cases go under the rug and we’re not going to be silent anymore,” said Leanna Louie, one of the main organizers of the event. Rong Xin Liao, speaking through interpreters before entering the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Felony Arrests, Firearms Seized During SFPD Black Friday Vehicle Smash-And-Grab Crackdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officers patrolling San Francisco neighborhoods during a crackdown of the rampant surge of vehicle smash-and-grab burglaries have arrested four men and a juvenile and seized several firearms. The citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation took place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Investigators said that on Black Friday at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets when they observed a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles. Officers moved in and contained the vehicle. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Donnell...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Los Gatos Elementary School Teacher Gets 35-Year Prison Term For Child Molestation

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Superior Court sentenced a teacher of 20 years in Los Gatos to 35 years in prison for sexual acts against minors, including conducting inappropriate private Zoom calls with children, according to the Santa Clara County’s Sheriff’s Office. A 13-year-old boy reported to law enforcement that he felt uncomfortable during a zoom call with the Director of the Los Gatos Youth Theater, 50-year-old Joseph Houg, on May 14, 2020. According to the victim, Houg asked the boy during a private call if he could show him his abdominal muscles, and after a series...
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Top San Jose Officials Blast Bail Policies After Murder Suspects Released While Awaiting Trial

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Top San Jose officials, including Police Chief Anthony Mata, are sounding the alarm about bail policies after three murder suspects were released awaiting trial, saying it puts the community at risk. “These circumstances are being treated as low level incidents and they’re not, these are homicides,” said Chief Tony Mata. “These were lives that were taken.” Mata, along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, expressed concern over the release of the homicide suspects under a new law that allows judges to grant zero cash bails for those who can’t...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Charged With 4 Felonies In Danville, San Ramon Robbery Crime Spree

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – Prosecutors in Contra Costa County have charged a man with multiple felonies in connection with a crime spree in Danville and San Ramon last week. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced that 30-year-old Philander Johnson has been charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, along with two counts of carjacking for kidnapping. As of Tuesday, Johnson is awaiting arraignment. “This brazen crime spree is a flagrant violation of community safety,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said. “Those who engage in such criminality will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law by...
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Emeryville Tax Preparer Accused Of Filing Dozens Of Fraudulent Returns, Teaching Fraud In ‘Tax School’

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Federal law enforcement charged the head of a tax preparation business in Emeryville with tax fraud this week after she allegedly prepared dozens of fraudulent returns and taught his clients how to commit tax fraud. On Wednesday, acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds, IRS officials and IRS Special Agent Mark Pearson announced that 44-year-old Traci Austin of Brentwood faces one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent federal income tax returns. Austin is the owner of Emeryville Tax Services. According to the complaint, Austin prepared at least 42 fraudulent returns, causing an estimated loss...
EMERYVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person Shot In Fremont Residential Neighborhood

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood in north Fremont Wednesday afternoon has injured one person, police said. The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. a home along Martha Ave. between Paseo Padre Parkway and Peralta Blvd. Fremont police said a male was shot in the leg and the suspect had fled the residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. A person of interest was found in the area of the shooting in possession of a firearm and was being questioned by police. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Fremont police dispatch non-emergency line at 510-790-6800 and select option 3.  
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy