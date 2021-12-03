ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Apparent Drug-Related Shooting At Brooklyn Short-Term Rental Apartment

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1omb_0dDhzMPj00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured another at a short term apartment rental in Brooklyn .

It happened in the Gravesend section Friday morning.

Police were responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, but the officers found a man dead and another shot in the leg.

Police said they recovered two large duffel bags stuffed with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, guns and cash.

So far, there are no arrests.

CBS New York

Neighbors Say Brooklyn School Worker Dorothy Gargano Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run: ‘She’s In Bad Shape’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn school worker is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle that then sped off. Police are now asking for your help in finding the driver. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the hit and run was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a dark color 4-door Nissan sedan speeding away after a person is hit near the corner of Union Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights. The victim has been identified by neighbors as 67-year-old Dorothy Gargano. “I pray to God that she’ll be alright, everything be fine, that she’ll be normal. That she’ll be Dorothy again like...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Drive-By Shooting Caught On Video In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the gunmen behind a drive-by shooting caught on video in the Bronx. A 21-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and an 18-year-old woman was injured. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near East 172nd Street and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden. 🚨WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 12/5/21, at 10:16 PM, near E 172 St & Townsend Ave in the Bronx, a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. Three suspects then fired several shots at the car, killing one person & injuring another. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZfIUNlMw2m — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews)...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Brooklyn Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn. Police say shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie. Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron Vincent was shot in the throat and died at a local hospital. The other two victims, men in their 30s, are expected to survive. Police believe the victims were targeted. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Suspect Drives On Sidewalk While Fleeing Police In Flatiron District

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released CCTV footage of a wild police pursuit in the Flatiron District that took place back in October. Police say officers had pulled up next to a BMW that was connected to armed robberies targeting restaurant patrons. The driver appears to attempt an escape by driving on the sidewalk of East 28th Street. People nearby jumped for cover. Police say an officer fired three shots, trying to stop the card. The shooting was also caught on police body camera. The suspect, 19-year-old Wilson Mendez, was arrested with injuries that were not life-threatening, police say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Searching For Driver In Chelsea Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Chelsea. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on 11th Avenue near 18th Street. According to police, a 34-year-old man was hit by a black sedan heading southbound as he crossed the street near Chelsea Piers. The driver did not stop, police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Body Of Missing Long Island Mother Melissa Molinari Found, Husband Arrested

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The body of Melissa Molinari, a missing mother from Long Island, has been found and her husband is now facing charges for her murder. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Marcello Molinari planned the murder for weeks after learning of her alleged extramarital affair. He is being held without bond. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, loved ones raced away from court Friday as police continued scouring the Molinaris’ Centereach home for evidence. “All the lives that were destroyed in this, it’s just a terrible story,” Suffolk Homicide Commanding Officer Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. According to officials, on Nov. 5, the family abruptly...
CENTEREACH, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Finds Arsenal Of Ghost Guns, Ammunition Inside Queens Apartment, Neighbors Shocked; ‘Wow, That’s Scary’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Illegal ghost guns are a growing contributor to New York City’s gun violence. The guns are homemade firearms assembled with parts bought online. They do not have serial numbers and are untraceable. On Thursday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz showed CBS2’s Alice Gainer the latest arsenal authorities confiscated from an apartment building. Twenty-five ghost guns — including semi-automatic pistols, assault weapons and a semi-automatic shotgun — were recovered with large-capacity magazines and ammunition inside a bedroom at an apartment in Fresh Meadows, Queens. “You have no idea where they are being built and that’s what makes them all the more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Malcolm Boatwright Becomes 15th Rikers Island Detainee To Die While In Custody This Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another detainee on Rikers Island has died while in custody, marking more deaths at the jail complex this year than the previous two years combined. This latest incident renews calls for reforms as Rikers has been plagued with violence and a staffing crisis. Rikers detainee 28-year-old Malcolm Boatwright died at Bellevue Hospital around 5:30 a.m. Friday after “he experienced a medical issue,” according to the Department of Correction. In a statement, Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi offered his condolences adding, “This is a heartbreaking loss at the end of a very difficult year.” “People are not sentenced to death. They’re not even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors On Coney Island Rally Against Citywide Spike In Hate Crimes After Recent Attack On Gay Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors on Coney Island are calling on the city to step up efforts to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community after a recent report reveals an alarming number of bias crimes in the city. There was a rally on Mermaid Avenue on Friday to denounce a citywide spike in hate crimes and a recent crime neighbors say was a hate crime against a gay man. Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus led the group. “They deserve to live freely without being targeted, without being harassed simply because of who they are,” Frontus said. A 37-year old victim spoke up about his nightmarish experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Gunman Fires At Off-Duty Officer’s Car In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a suspect opened fire on an off-duty officer in what may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 154th Street and Macombs Place in Manhattan. Police say the officer had just gotten into his car when the suspect came up with a gun. The officer drove off, and the suspect fired at his car. The officer was not hit and did not fire back. The suspect took off in a silver Nissan SUV. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stubborn Blaze Tears Through Brooklyn Heights Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters battled a stubborn blaze in Brooklyn Friday morning. One firefighter was trapped in the process. Chopper 2 was over the scene of the fire in Brooklyn Heights. It erupted in an apartment building on Montague Street, and grew to five alarms. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, flames shot out the roof and windows of the mixed use building around 6 a.m. Friday. Crews @FDNY put out a 4 alarm fire in #BrooklynHeights @CBSNewYork #fire #nyc #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/UcFJtjVYQP — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) December 10, 2021 Hundreds of firefighters rushed to douse the flames. Concerned neighbors gathered to watch their efforts. “The flames were coming out. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Westchester Police: Vehicle Fleeing NYPD Finally Stopped In Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police pursuit in Westchester County of a Bronx man wanted for an attempted murder charge ended in Yonkers. Chopper 2 flew over Ash Street, where 27-year-old Dwayne Tucker was arrested. Police said it started when Tucker fled in a stolen vehicle as NYPD officers arrived at his home. Then, Westchester County police spotted the SUV on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, but police said Tucker drove off. The SUV was later seen on the Saw Mill River Parkway. Investigators said Tucker sideswiped police and civilian vehicles trying to get away.
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Teaneck Residents Feeling ‘Absolutely Violated’ After Numerous Checks Stolen From Mail

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Many residents of one New Jersey town are avoiding the post office after checks were stolen and forged. “You feel violated. You feel absolutely violated,” said Teaneck resident Jeremy Lentz. Violated, and missing thousands of dollars from his checking account, CBS2’s Nicholas Caloway reported. Lentz wrote a check to his rabbi and dropped it in a mailbox outside the Teaneck post office a few days before Thanksgiving. But somewhere along the way, the check was stolen and what’s called “washed,” where the ink is erased, and criminals re-write the check to themselves. “So a $100 check got forged for $6,310,”...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

Police: 2 Children Found Safe Following Carjacking In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were terrifying moments in Newark on Tuesday when a vehicle with two children inside was carjacked in broad daylight. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported, police later found the children safe. The car was parked just steps away from a bank. Cline-Thomas saw a number of drivers pull up and leave their cars running on what was a cold day as they used the ATM. One car was targeted, however, and it was all captured on surveillance video. Just before 4:30 p.m., the suspect is seen casually walking across Bloomfield Avenue. He approaches a parked white SUV and pauses...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

MTA Conductor Punched In Face At Bronx Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA conductor was punched in the face during a stop at a Bronx subway station. It happened around midnight at the Whitlock Avenue station in the Foxhurst section. Investigators say the conductor was making an announcement on a northbound 6 train when the unprovoked attack happened. The conductor’s injuries appear to be minor, and the suspect is under arrest. “Our concern is foremost for the conductor and his rapid recovery from this outrageous unprovoked attack. What’s just as egregious is that a suspect with a history of predatory behavior wasn’t sufficiently addressed by the justice system and was allowed to continue the violence. Enough,” NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said in a statement. “Thanks to the NYPD, he was quickly arrested again and now it’s up to prosecutors and courts to do their jobs to end the madness.”
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Tractor Trailer Crashes Off Side Of New Jersey Turnpike Overpass In Bergen County

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer carrying lumber went over the side of a New Jersey Turnpike overpass Friday. It happened around 12:45 p.m. near the Vince Lombardi Service Station in Bergen County. Police say the truck went off the overpass and fell onto railroad tracks. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Bus Driver Robbed On The Job In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a suspect accused of robbing the driver of a privately owned bus in Manhattan. Police say the man grabbed the 59-year-old victim and stole $480 from the driver’s side door handle as he got off the bus. (Credit: NYPD) This happened on the morning of Nov. 17th near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Police say the suspect was later spotted jumping a turnstile at the Times Square subway station. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Must-See Video: NYPD Officer Rescues Driver From Burning Car In Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic new video was released Tuesday by the NYPD. An officer is seen rushing over with a fire extinguisher to a car engulfed by flames in the Bronx. When the officer gets closer, he sees a driver stuck and pulls him out to safety. This is how quickly your cops shift gears from crime fighters to life savers — going into harm’s way every day to protect human life, to keep strangers safe. Truly a noble calling — they earn every bit of the name NY’s #Finest.pic.twitter.com/dUBZJql0Kl — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2021 Police say the incident happened in November at Randall and East Tremont avenues in Throggs Neck. Thanks to the officer’s quick actions, police say the driver was not seriously hurt.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Pulls 2,000 Body Cameras After One Catches Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD body camera caught fire just moments after an officer removed it. Police say it happened Tuesday after the officer noticed smoke coming from the device. All officers wearing the same model camera were asked to remove them. The NYPD is now looking into a potential battery issue involving the Axon AB2 model camera. About 2,000 out of 23,000 body cameras worn by the NYPD are that particular model.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
