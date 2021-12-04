ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Video Captures Pompano Beach Shooting, Suspects Sought

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is releasing a new video in hopes of catching two men involved in a shooting in Pompano Beach.

It happened back in October in the 300 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

In the video, you can see one of the suspects shoot another man in front of a store.

He’s then seen running off with another person.

That victim was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries, but those suspects are still out there.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-tips.

CBS Miami

Hialeah Couple Accused Of Stealing Lottery Tickets Worth Thousands Of Dollars

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah husband and wife are accused of defrauding the Florida Lottery and a local supermarket. Hialeah police said Ana Batista and Roberto Torres stole more than 300 lottery scratch off ticket books, which is equivalent to 28,000 lottery tickets, over several months while she was a cashier at Aries Supermarket. They reportedly cashed multiple winning tickets at the lottery office. In the end, police said the supermarket and lottery lost more than $230,000. Batista and Torres have been charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Citi Bank branch in Miami. Authorities say the man entered the bank, located at 2001 Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday morning just after 11 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee. (Source: FBI) There were customers in the bank at the time, no injuries were reported. The FBI did not provide any other information. If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Workers Rescued From Partially Collapsed Scaffold In Hallandale Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two construction workers are safe and sound after a scaffolding accident left them hanging off a building for hours. “No one was hurt, that’s important,” said South Ocean condo resident Igor Yaskin. He was among those celebrating the rescue of the two construction workers left dangling for more than an hour when their scaffold collapsed, but luckily there were backup harnesses in place. “Anytime there is an individual working on a scaffolding-type system they have a secondary harness on, in this particular case both these individuals are being specified by that harmed system that kept them from falling,” said...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Half Of Fort Lauderdale High-Rises Without Sprinklers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A still unidentified 90-year-old-man living on the 9th floor of the Ocean Summit met an ugly end, as fire raced thru his Fort Lauderdale apartment overnight. Another person suffered minor injuries. Neighbor Rosalie Williams called 911, “As I came out the elevator on the 9th floor I could smell smoke and I could see black residue on the door.” Nine-decades worth of life cut short. But, it didn’t need to end so abruptly admits Fort Lauderdale Fire Marshal Jeff Lucas, “Sprinklers in the unit may have caused less fire, it would’ve activated in 10-20 seconds and put water on the fire. And...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest Made After Social Media Threat Targets Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a threatening message posted on social media regarding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A robocall sent by school principal Michelle Kefford said, “This morning, we became aware of a threatening message posted on social media regarding our school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Broward County Public Schools Special Investigative Unit, immediately investigated the threat and made an arrest.” The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest saying it received a call on Wednesday, December 1 reporting the threat via a social media chat room. The BSO Threat...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Support Beams At Dadeland Mall Parking Garage Alarms Shoppers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some shoppers at Dadeland Mall say they are alarmed by a striking site inside a parking garage by the JC Penny store. The cause of concern is support beams located on multiple levels. The Miami-Dade Building Department told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the garage is safe while work is being done, but says there are separate investigations by the Building Department and Code Enforcement, which looks into whether buildings are unsafe structures. An exclusive video obtained by CBS4, shows dozens of support beams on multiple levels as we drove through the building and saw some work being done. The county has...
MIAMI, FL
