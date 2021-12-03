West Baltimore Fire Damages Four Rowhomes, At Least 10 Displaced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire in West Baltimore damaged four rowhomes Friday afternoon, displacing at least 10 people, according to fire officials.

Units responded to the around 5 p.m. 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials said it began in a three story vacant row home, and extended to three other homes, with two partial collapses.

A Baltimore Fire spokesperson said two of the row homes were vacant. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of the damage has not been confirmed.