Baltimore, MD

West Baltimore Fire Damages Four Rowhomes, At Least 10 Displaced

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire in West Baltimore damaged four rowhomes Friday afternoon, displacing at least 10 people, according to fire officials.

Units responded to the around 5 p.m. 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. Officials said it began in a three story vacant row home, and extended to three other homes, with two partial collapses.

A Baltimore Fire spokesperson said two of the row homes were vacant. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of the damage has not been confirmed.

Baltimore, MD
