Clarke County, AL

Clarke County wins 49-41 over Cleveland, game breaks 2A championship scoring record

By Jerell Rushin, Montgomery Advertiser
 7 days ago
BIRMINGHAM – Clarke County and Cleveland broke a record at the AHSAA Super 7.

The teams scored the most points ever in a Class 2A state championship when they combined for 90 in Clarke County's 49-41 win over Cleveland Thursday evening. They tied the previous record of 70 points by halftime.

The state qualifiers were just shy of the AHSAA championship points record in any classification, 104.

If a 21-21 first quarter was a sign of things to come, the fourth quarter was bound to be memorable.

Cleveland's Logan Washburn threw a 31-yard touchdown passing to Jacob Johnson on the quarter's second play to cut the Clarke County lead to 49-41. The teams stalled the next handful of drives, but Cleveland had a chance to tie late.

After all of the early offense, the game-winning plays came on defense. The Bulldogs sacked Washburn on third down late and tackled Pier Gilliland on the game's final play after he scampered for 35 yards.

Clarke County's Ron Johnson had a 62-yard touchdown run on the championship's first play from scrimmage. Teammate Mar Johnson had an 89-yard interception return touchdown of Washburn in the third quarter, when Clarke County outscored Cleveland 14-0.

The teams were tied 35-35 at halftime, but the third quarter proved the difference.

Johnson intercepted two passes and had 43 yards and two touchdowns receiving from Pace Young, who passed for three touchdowns. Ron Johnson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Clarke County.

Washburn passed 14 of 19 with two touchdowns and rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Gilliland had 160 yards and one touchdown receiving and 10 tackles.

Contact Jerell Rushin at 205-600-4015 or jrushin@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

