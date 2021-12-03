ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxford High School student escaped likely death by running from bathroom, source says

By Paul Egan and Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kypg4_0dDhysBQ00

An Oxford High School student narrowly escaped potential death in Tuesday's tragedy by running from a boys bathroom where a classmate was fatally shot, the Free Press has learned.

A source with knowledge of the mass shooting said that during the rampage that would leave four students dead and six students and one teacher injured, the killer used a handgun to fatally shoot Justin Shilling, 17, inside a school bathroom.

More: Parents were repeatedly told school was safe before shooting

A second student who also was inside the bathroom at the time Shilling was shot in the head, at close range, was able to run from the bathroom and escape, the source said.

The disturbing new details emerged Friday in what appears to be the deadliest school shooting in the nation since 2018 .

Shilling, praised as a dedicated student and athlete , was pronounced dead Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, officials said. Justin's family made the decision to donate his organs to Gift of Life, and his body was kept alive until the organs could be harvested Friday, said David Jones, a hospital spokesman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUcMy_0dDhysBQ00

The source's description of the circumstances under which Shilling was shot is consistent with an account circulated on social media after it was sent as a private chat message by a student at the high school who said in the message that he was in the bathroom at the time Shilling was shot, but was then able to flee the killer.

The Free Press spoke Thursday with that student's father, who confirmed his son sent the chat message, but said his son had not intended that it be shared and did not want to discuss the shooting. The Free Press is not naming the student.

The insides of bathrooms are among the few places inside the high school where there are no video cameras. But there is exterior video of the second, fleeing student running from the bathroom, the source said.

More: Visitation and funeral services announced for 3 victims of Oxford High School shooting

More: Oxford shooting deaths include honor student, athletes and artist

The account is also corroborated, in part, by a public Facebook post from an Oakland County sheriff's deputy who said he was among the first responders to the high school. The social media post said the deputy held the hand of an injured student he later learned was Shilling inside a bathroom at the school, until he could be taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Free Press has confirmed the identity of the deputy but has not been able to reach him and is not naming him at this time.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office declined comment, except to say that Shilling family members have told them they do not wish to be contacted by the media.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said through a spokesman that she would not comment on the specific circumstance of any victim's death, out of respect for the family.

The suspect, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody at the scene and has since been charged as an adult with 24 criminal counts, including terrorism, first-degree murder and more. Officials seized a semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter . Police have said that Crumbley's father purchased the gun on Black Friday — four days before the shooting.

McDonald said Friday the gun was purchased for the son by his father , and on the day of the shooting, after they had been advised by school officials about concerns he could act out violently, both parents "failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him or where his gun was located, and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun, which he had with him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkRDQ_0dDhysBQ00

The other students killed were Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17 .

Shilling's parents said in an open letter that described their grief at the loss of their son, and obtained by the Free Press, that Justin was a dedicated student and athlete. He played on Oxford's golf team and was a member of the bowling team.

One of Shilling's three jobs was at the Lake Orion location of Anita's Kitchen, a Middle Eastern restaurant.

"We’ve just learned of the passing of one of our bright, young Lake Orion employees, Justin Shilling, in relation to the tragic events that took place at Oxford High School yesterday," the company posted on its Facebook page. "Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Free Press staff writers Elisha Anderson and John Wisely contributed to this report.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4 . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford High School student escaped likely death by running from bathroom, source says

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games, amid an increasingly bitter feud over the Biden administration’s decision not to send officials over human rights concerns. The U.S. is attempting to interfere...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Cruise ship disembarks in New Orleans with at least 17 COVID cases, including a "probable" Omicron infection

New Orleans — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 17 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said the ship was disembarked amid efforts to prevent any spread into the community. At least one of the infected crew members is suspected to have the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Louisiana Department of Health said late Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Oxford High School#The Free Press#Mclaren Oakland Hospital#Pontiac#Gift Of Life#Shilling
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

172
Followers
607
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy