CLEVELAND, Ohio – The weather makes Cleveland one of the hardest places to kick in the NFL, as Phil Dawson discovered when he came to the Browns in 1999. “I had to figure out how to kick in Cleveland with the wind and the cold,” Dawson said. “Back then, there were only 30 jobs — not just in the NFL, but 30 kicking jobs like this in the world. You couldn’t be picky. Don’t complain about it.”

