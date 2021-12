December 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, NC - Dave Collins is a real estate industry veteran who has served in nearly every role imaginable over the past 35 years. He was last the COO of ERA Real Estate. He’s passionate about the industry but looking for the next big thing. He believes he has found it with a new real estate concept called YourHomeHub, the first ever property tech franchise on the market. Unique Realty Services, a company Collins owns with his partners, has invested in YourHomeHub to bring the concept to the Carolinas and Ohio.

