How to prepare your vehicle best for winter weather, according to a La Crosse expert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — There isn’t any snow on the ground yet, but we all know it’s bound to happen soon.

Now is the time to get your vehicle prepared ahead of the big storm.

“I just really want people to be aware that they need to be safe and think outside the box,” said Amanda Manock, owner of Don’s Towing & Repair.

The first thing to do is get your vehicle inspected, especially your tires, battery, windshield wipers and fluids, Manock said.

You can either look your car over yourself or take it to a repair facility.

“You can actually do a lot by just picking up the hood and looking at the battery, doing an inspection of your vehicle,” Manock said. “That’s all it can take.”

When it gets really cold outside, you may have trouble starting your car. So it’s a good idea to have jumper cables on hand.

“The biggest thing you can do is plan for the unexpected,” Manock said. “You need to bring with you at least have a blanket in your vehicle, have a cell phone charger. … I would also have winter clothes.”

Towing companies are short-staffed, Manock said, noting that if your car needs a tow, you probably will have to wait a while.

“I would definitely expect you’ll be waiting two to three hours for a tow truck,” she said.

Meaning it’s extra important to keep your car — and yourself — prepared.

“At the end of the day, you really do need to learn how to take care of your own vehicle,” Manock said.

Manock also encourages people to keep their cars full of gas as much as possible so you can stay warm if you become stranded and must wait for help to arrive.

