Maryland State

🏀 Turgeon out as Maryland men's hoops coach; Manning interim

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland's basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the...

hutchpost.com

dcsportsking.com

Details revealed surrounding Mark Turgeon’s resignation at Maryland

Friday, the University of Maryland announced men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon and the school mutually agreed to part ways. Turgeon stepping down eight games into the season was a shocking turn of events. According to the Washington Post, Turgeon started contemplating his future with Maryland shortly after Wednesday’s home...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Turgeon out as U.Md. basketball coach

Mark Turgeon is out as the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland, the school announced Friday. They described it as a mutual decision. “After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” Athletics Director Damon Evans said in a statement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Post

Maryland fans will celebrate Mark Turgeon’s departure. So will Mark Turgeon.

Maryland fans finally got what they wanted Friday: Mark Turgeon’s tenure as the school’s basketball coach ended suddenly — if not necessarily shockingly. Turgeon was 226-116 in 10-plus years coaching in College Park. If there had been an NCAA postseason in 2020, he would have entered this season having been to six NCAA tournaments in the past seven seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland basketball, coach Mark Turgeon abruptly announce mutual departure

Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon is resigning today, the program announced. The choice to walk away from the program ends Turgeon’s 11-season stint with Maryland. “After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men’s Basketball program,” Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics said. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories. He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”
MARYLAND STATE
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Saturday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John's 95-75 in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena. Senior forward David McCormack was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kansas has bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins. Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late. Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm. The arena is the new home of the NHL's New York Islanders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
testudotimes.com

A look into potential head coaching candidates for Maryland men’s basketball

With the announcement of former Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland parting ways, the attention immediately shifts to potential coaching candidates who could replace Turgeon, although there is still a season to finish that has started in disappointment and shock. For now, assistant coach Danny Manning will take...
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Dabo Swinney, Who Makes $8.5 Million Annually, is Very Concerned About All the Money in College Football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert. Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia fans call out Bulldogs for not turning to backup QB JT Daniels

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Georgia fans aren’t happy with the way the SEC Championship Game is going on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs trail Alabama 38-17 early in the fourth quarter, but QB Stetson Bennett IV hasn’t had a great second half. That’s led many to question why coach...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
