ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket left a police officer dead and a suspect wounded on Friday, authorities said. It happened about 1:40 p.m....

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Gunmen Chase, Kill 14-Year-Old, Shooting Him 18 Times

A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said. A Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report that Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Feltonville neighborhood when multiple unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Key News Network

Suspect Who Shot Himself in Foot in Attempted Hollywood Hills Robbery Linked to Avant Fatal Shooting

Avant fatal shooting suspect is same man who shot himself in foot during attempted Hollywood Hills robbery.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The man who shot himself in the foot during an attempted robbery on the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning has been identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, 81, roughly an hour earlier in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS DFW

Wife Of Suspected Killer Of Mesquite Officer Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Disturbance Preceding Fatal Shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman who pointed a gun at the girlfriend of the man accused of shooting and killing a Mesquite Police officer last Friday afternoon, Dec. 3 has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juventina Vazques Bences, 43, of Balch Springs, was arrested in relation to the initial disturbance outside the Albertsons on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road and not the officer-involved shooting. She is the wife of suspected shooter Jamie Jaramillo. Juventina Vazques Bences (Mesquite Police) Bences’ bond is set at $100,000. Sources say the violence started as a conflict between Jaramillo and his wife over his girlfriend. Now his wife is charged with pulling a gun on his girlfriend. That incident is what led to a call that sent Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston to the scene. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, who sources say then turned the gun on himself. Jaramillo was last reported to be in critical condition at Baylor University Medical Center and will face a capital murder charge if he survives. CBS 11 has also learned ICE has an immigration hold on the suspect’s wife which means she is in the country illegally.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Mesquite police identify suspect who shot, killed officer outside grocery store

MESQUITE, Texas — The suspect who fatally shot a Mesquite police officer outside a grocery store has been identified, officials say. Mesquite police said 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, of Balch Springs, will face multiple charges, including the capital murder of a peace officer after shooting and killing Officer Richard Houston outside Albertson’s Friday, Dec. 3.
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas#Police#Wounding#Veteran#Mesquite
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Fond du Lac shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect soughts

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. – and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Advance

Responder: 3 killed, one wounded in EC shooting

Three people were shot to death and one was wounded in Elizabeth City late Thursday afternoon, an emergency responder has confirmed. Few details were immediately available but the shooting incident happened at the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets around 5 p.m., the official said. A person at the scene...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Michigan suspect opens fire on bus, wounding 3; later killed by police

Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday shot and killed a suspect after he shot three people on a city bus, according to reports. Officials said the suspect, identified as Anthony Oliver, 54, opened fire after boarding a Metro bus near the Kalamazoo Transit Center around 9 a.m. ET, FOX 17 of Grand Rapids reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS DFW

Tracy Walters Charged With Murder In Connection To Girlfriend Cynthia Cervantes’ Fatal Shooting

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford resident Tracy Walters, 53, was formally charged December 6, on murder charges in connection with the December 4 homicide of Cynthia Cervantes, also 53. Walters allegedly shot Cervantes multiple times in Walters’ home in the 2300 block of Windsor Court. Bedford resident Tracy Walters, 53 (credit: Bedford Police Department) Police were dispatched to the scene on Saturday around 11 a.m. after Walters called 911 to report someone was experiencing breathing problems at her address. When first responders arrived, they found Cervantes unresponsive on the floor. When medics began treatment, they noticed Cervantes had multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Walters was subsequently arrested, charged with murder, and later taken to the Euless Police Department Jail. After being formally charged, Walters was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, where she will be arraigned, and bond will be determined. Detectives confirmed Walters and Cervantes were in a dating relationship, but the status of their relationship at the time of Cervantes’ death is unknown. The case is still under active investigation.
BEDFORD, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in head in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Wilkinsburg. The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident after the shooting was reported inside an apartment in the 700 block of Wood St. around 3:30 a.m. First responders found an...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Denver

Aurora Cop Arrested For Assault; Julie Stahnke Placed On Leave

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police agent Julie Stahnke, 45, has been placed on paid administrative leave after Denver police arrested her last month for assault in an alleged domestic violence case. “Agent Stahnke was arrested by Denver PD, so you will need to contact them for more details about their case,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said. Julie Stahnke (credit: Denver) Court records show Stahnke was arrested Nov. 22 for assault and disturbing the peace at a Denver home. Aurora police placed her on leave the next day, Nov. 23. Amsler told CBS4,” Once the criminal case is adjudicated, then, we will open an Internal Affairs Investigation.” Stahnke was jailed in Denver but released on a personal recognizance bond. Court records show after she was released, she was again arrested, jailed and charged with violating a restraining order Nov. 24. Stahnke has been with the Aurora Police Department since 2002, according to Amsler, and she is currently assigned to the District 2 Detective Unit. Her attorney, Donald Sisson, declined to comment on the case when reached by CBS4.
AURORA, CO
Denver Post

Woman shot dead in Highlands Ranch identified

Officials have identified the woman shot dead and found in a retail complex parking lot in Highlands Ranch on Saturday. Jamie Sullivan, 49, was found near Park Central Drive and Lucent Boulevard, according to The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. They identified her as a “victim.”. Later on Saturday, the sheriff’s...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

K-9 officer helps officials seize over $100K at Dallas Love Field

DALLAS — A Dallas Love Field K-9 officer is being praised after sniffing out a suitcase full of money late last week. Dallas Police posted on their Facebook page about K-9 Ballentine's latest efforts that helped the department's interdiction squad seize $106,829. On Dec. 2, police said Ballentine alerted fellow...
DALLAS, TX
Shore News Network

Woman shot Wednesday night died at hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA – On December 1, 2021 at approximately 8:15 a.m., McCandless Police respond to the 700 block of Duncan Avenue for two people shot in a parking lot. When police and paramedics arrived, they found a 23-year-old male deceased on scene from a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old female who was taken to an area hospital where she later died from a gunshot wound.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy