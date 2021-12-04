FWISD Holds Largest Teacher Hiring Event Ever

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Southlake, teachers are poised to receive $500 to $700 appreciation payments.
In Fort Worth, a job fair last Saturday netted 56 new teachers to fill current classroom vacancies, by offering a $1,000 signing bonus, and salaries averaging near $60,000 annually.
In Dallas, the largest school system in North Texas will reward teachers with a retention incentive payment ranging from $2,500 to $3,500.
The supplemental payments for area educators are efforts to retain, recruit and reward teachers, in the effort to keep them.
“I think all districts are competing for the best talent,” Dallas ISD Compensation Executive Director Kristian Coopwood...
Comments / 0