Fort Worth, TX

FWISD Holds Largest Teacher Hiring Event Ever

 3 days ago

Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire a record...

Fort Worth ISD Hires 56 Teachers As It Looks To Fill Hundreds Of Positions

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD secured 56 new teachers in a weekend hiring event where it offered letter of intent on the spot to applicants, and thousands of dollars in bonuses and incentives. Many of the new hires will be working in schools this year, as the district works to fill more than 200 open positions. Some of the letters of intent also went to future educators who will be graduating in the spring of 2022. The district filled a number of high need areas including elementary bilingual positions, secondary English language arts and special education. It still has openings in all of those areas as well as spots for career and tech, math, and science teachers, according to Raul Pena, the district’s chief talent officer. The winter hiring fair was one of the earliest the district has done, aimed at December college graduates and experienced teachers who may have been waiting to return to the classroom due to concerns over COVID-19. More hiring events are planned for the spring.
Fort Worth, TX
North Texas School Districts Focused On Reading, Writing And Teacher Retention

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Southlake, teachers are poised to receive $500 to $700 appreciation payments. In Fort Worth, a job fair last Saturday netted 56 new teachers to fill current classroom vacancies, by offering a $1,000 signing bonus, and salaries averaging near $60,000 annually. In Dallas, the largest school system in North Texas will reward teachers with a retention incentive payment ranging from $2,500 to $3,500. The supplemental payments for area educators are efforts to retain, recruit and reward teachers, in the effort to keep them. “I think all districts are competing for the best talent,” Dallas ISD Compensation Executive Director Kristian Coopwood...
