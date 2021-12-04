Collierville Schools' Tyler Salyer is state's co-principal of the year

Tyler Salyer, West Collierville Middle School principal, was selected as co-principal of the year for the state of Tennessee.

West Collierville Middle School principal Tyler Salyer is congratulated by Commissioner Penny Schwinn after he was named Tennessee’s co-principal of the year. (Courtesy of Gary Lilly/Collierville Schools)

The Tennessee Department of Education announced the decision in a ceremony Thursday night, Dec. 2. The state department said it is rare that more than one person is honored, but due to close scores the state named two. Chris Hampton, principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, also was selected.

“I’m so humble and honored to be recognized with this award,” Salyer said. “Over the course of my life I’ve been blessed to have so many people mentor and support me on my journey, and I hope I do the same for others. This award belongs to all those who I have had the honor of working with throughout my career.”

Superintendents across the state nominate teachers and supervisors in different categories. The state then narrows the list several times before inviting the top few to an event where the winner is announced.

“The success of our students, educators, and state depends on strong leadership, and I am grateful to all the finalists and awardees for their dedication to providing the best all for all students,” Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a release.

Superintendent Gary Lilly nominated Salyer last spring while he was the principal of Collierville Elementary. Salyer began his role at West Collierville Middle School in July. During a board of education meeting recognizing teachers and administrators last spring, Collierville Elementary teachers had posters reading “Boss man of the year.”

“This is an incredible honor for not only Mr. Salyer, but for Collierville Schools as a whole,” Lily said. “We have an incredible group of educators in our district. Principal Salyer earning this award is not only a tribute to his leadership, but also a reflection of the hard work our staff puts in day in and day out to provide the best education for Collierville students.”

Prior to Collierville Elementary, Salyer spent four years as an assistant principal at Tara Oaks Elementary and seven years with legacy Shelby County Schools in teaching and administrative positions.

“Well-known for his can-do attitude, Salyer is dedicated to creating an environment at his school where each child is loved as they grow both academically and socially,” the state department said in its release.