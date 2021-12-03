Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey make their red carpet debut... following questionable relationship timeline

New couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey made their red carpet debut on Thursday night at an event in San Diego.

The former Bachelorette stars, 30 and 27, showed plenty of PDA as they attended Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball at Mavericks Beach Club.

The two lovebirds had fans questioning their relationship timeline when they announced their exclusivity following Thurston's split from former fiancé Blake Moynes in October.

For the event, Thurston turned heads in a sparkling black dress by Australian luxury brand Bronx and Banco.

The flashy number featured two panels of material, one of which was covered in sequins and draped around the reality TV star's frame.

Underneath it was a shimmery black fabric that was designed as a shorts jumpsuit. A dramatically long split exposed the Washington state native's tan legs.

Katie's natural nails were painted hot pink and her dark hair was styled in a side part as it fell in loose curls.

The smitten beauty wore silver-toned dangling drop earrings and an extra thin bracelet around her wrist.

The look was rounded out with a pair of black heels that put her bright pedicure on display.

The former Bachelor contestant wore understated makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

Her lashes were coated in mascara, her cheeks were blushed, and she wore tinted pink lip gloss.

John looked dapper in a textured navy blue suit jacket that he complemented with a pair of dark, tailored pants.

He dressed in a white button-up shirt and added a patterned blue tie.

Hersey's cropped dark hair was carefully slicked back, and he smiled big for photos as he walked the event's step and repeat with his new girlfriend.

Last month Thurston and Moynes announced the end to their engagement in a joint statement.

'It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,' they said via Instagram.

'We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,' they explained.

The dissolution of their relationship came just months after they became engaged on national television following Katie's season of The Bachelorette.

Weeks later Katie and John went public with their romance, prompting her ex to make a statement about the order of events on a podcast.

'I really don't think there was any physical cheating there, but there's clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did,' he said.

'Everyone's asking me questions like I have the answers. I don't,' Blake continued. 'I really thought there was no way [Thurston could be dating Hersey] just based on timeline and everything.

'I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff, but there's just no way. I never had an inkling,' he added.

Thurston appeared on Instagram after the event to share a selfie with her new man.

Hersey stood closely behind her and smiled as the brunette beauty snapped the photo of the two and tagged him.

In her Stories she also shared a video of the two on the event's red carpet as they embraced and shared a kiss.

It was soundtracked to the song Cinema by Samuel Burger.