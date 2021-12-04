Officials React To Mesquite Officer Killed On Duty

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in North Texas and beyond are reacting to the news of a Mesquite officer being shot and killed in the line of duty today.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday evening giving condolences to the fallen officer’s family and to the Mesquite Police Department.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening,” said Governor Abbott. “This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes posted that he was praying for the Mesquite PD and that the Fort Worth Police Department was ready to provide support if needed.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also posted a tweet mourning the loss of the officer and offered his department’s support.

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey was “heartbroken” for his “brothers and sisters” in Mesquite and offered the Irving PD’s support.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon expressed his “deepest condolences” and said that the Denton PD was “ready to provide any assistance” the Mesquite PD needs.

Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller called the officer’s death a “devastating loss.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the officer’s death “devastating news” and said that “the people of Dallas” mourned with the Mesquite PD.

Burleson’s Chief of Police Billy Cordell asked his followers on Twitter to keep the Mesquite PD in their prayers.

Victoria Police Chief Robert Arredondo said his department’s thoughts and prayers were with the Mesquite PD.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Sheriff Marian Brown sent their “condolences to our brothers in blue from the” Mesquite PD.

Grapevine Police were “devastated” and also offered their support to the Mesquite PD.

Flower Mound Police also posted their condolences.

The DeSoto Police Department sent its condolences and offered their support.

The Dallas DEA Division offered condolences to the Mesquite PD.

Texas State Rep. Carl O. Sherman offered his “deepest condolences.”

The Garland Police Department said their “deepest thoughts and prayers” went out to the Mesquite PD.

The SMU Police Department and Bedford Police Department also gave their thoughts and prayers.

The Arlington Police Department sent “our deepest condolences, all our love, and our prayers to” the Mesquite PD.

Even officials outside of North Texas responded to the tragedy.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols expressed his grief for the fallen officer.

The Harris County Deputy Constable’s Association sent its “heartfelt condolences” to the Mesquite Police Department.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife Angela offered their condolences and support.