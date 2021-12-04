ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Officials React To Mesquite Officer Killed On Duty

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qf3o_0dDhvQGt00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in North Texas and beyond are reacting to the news of a Mesquite officer being shot and killed in the line of duty today.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Friday evening giving condolences to the fallen officer’s family and to the Mesquite Police Department.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening,” said Governor Abbott. “This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time.”

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes posted that he was praying for the Mesquite PD and that the Fort Worth Police Department was ready to provide support if needed.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia also posted a tweet mourning the loss of the officer and offered his department’s support.

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey was “heartbroken” for his “brothers and sisters” in Mesquite and offered the Irving PD’s support.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon expressed his “deepest condolences” and said that the Denton PD was “ready to provide any assistance” the Mesquite PD needs.

Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller called the officer’s death a “devastating loss.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the officer’s death “devastating news” and said that “the people of Dallas” mourned with the Mesquite PD.

Burleson’s Chief of Police Billy Cordell asked his followers on Twitter to keep the Mesquite PD in their prayers.

Victoria Police Chief Robert Arredondo said his department’s thoughts and prayers were with the Mesquite PD.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Sheriff Marian Brown sent their “condolences to our brothers in blue from the” Mesquite PD.

Grapevine Police were “devastated” and also offered their support to the Mesquite PD.

Flower Mound Police also posted their condolences.

The DeSoto Police Department sent its condolences and offered their support.

The Dallas DEA Division offered condolences to the Mesquite PD.

Texas State Rep. Carl O. Sherman offered his “deepest condolences.”

The Garland Police Department said their “deepest thoughts and prayers” went out to the Mesquite PD.

The SMU Police Department and Bedford Police Department also gave their thoughts and prayers.

The Arlington Police Department sent “our deepest condolences, all our love, and our prayers to” the Mesquite PD.

Even officials outside of North Texas responded to the tragedy.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols expressed his grief for the fallen officer.

The Harris County Deputy Constable’s Association sent its “heartfelt condolences” to the Mesquite Police Department.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife Angela offered their condolences and support.

Comments / 15

Shaiyen Jaunky
7d ago

I am saying my prayers for the family and friends ,and he is department,May God bless es his family for this tragedy especially this season ,Lord have mercy on us ,Lets the spirit of Darkness and Violence stop in Texas.Helps us all with Wisdom, Understanding and Heal our land ,It's too much Perilous times we are living!We need you back in our State in our country, I repent for for my short comings ,Mathews 6:10/Isaiah 9:10+ , You're kindness will lead us to repentance! No more Lawlessness ,Blood shed Corruptions In Yeshua Hamassiach Name I pray .Let's faith Arise.🙏🕊️✝️

Reply
6
El Latino Lover
7d ago

Condolences to the family friends and the Mesquite DP of this fine officer that he sacrifice for 25 years to all the citizens of Mesquite Texas. Thank you Officer. R.I.P. Prayers for the family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Jamie Jaramillo Faces Capital Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jamie Jaramillo, the man accused of shooting and killing Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II on Friday, Dec. 3 in an Albertsons parking lot, faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer. Jamie Jaramillo is accused of killing Mesquite police officer Richard Houston on Dec. 3. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Jaramillo was transported to the hospital after police said he shot himself after first shooting Officer Houston. Now, a week later, Jaramillo has been discharged from the hospital. He was booked at the North Tower jail in Dallas and charged with capital murder. Jaramillo’s bond has been set at $2 million. Officer Houston was responding to a call bout a disturbance outside the store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m. last Friday. Jamarillo’s wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, allegedly pointed a gun at Jamarillo’s girlfriend. When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed allegedly by Jaramillo, before he turned the gun on himself, police said. Bences was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.  
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Heroin Trafficker Frank Alex Juarez Sentenced To 14 Years

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A heroin trafficker who fled the scene of a controlled delivery was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. Frank Alex Juarez, 22, of Terrell pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Search For Vehicle Involved In Peavy Road Homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a November 30 shooting that left a man dead. On that Tuesday at about 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2880 Peavy Road. When police arrived at the apartment complex there, they found Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Mario Mena-Lopez, 33, was shot and killed on Nov. 30 in a Peavy Rd. apartment. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Mena-Lopez was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives say the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Desoto, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Burleson, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Department Searching For Woman Missing Over A Week, Diandra Chalmers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Diandra Chalmers, 35. Have you seen Diandra Chalmers? (credit: Dallas Police Department) She was last seen on-foot in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Blvd. near Parkland Hospital on Nov. 29. Chalmers is 5’09”, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. If anyone knows her whereabouts please contact the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Shot In Dallas Hotel Parking Lot Dies After Calling 911

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man died after calling 911 for help following a shooting in a Dallas hotel parking lot. At about 5:53 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 9019 Vantage Point Drive at the Extended Stay America Motel. When they arrived, they found a young man lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. Dallas Fire And Rescue attempted to save him, but the man ultimately died from his injuries. Police have not yet identified the victim. They said he was a Black man, about 25 to 30 years old. He was driving a red or burgundy Dodge Charger that was apparently taken by another man who fled the scene earlier. The suspect was driving a dark grey or silver sedan and also fled the scene after shooting the victim. Their identity is also unknown. Now, Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, via email at  jake.morgan@dallacityhall.com, referencing case #222316-2021. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Gymnastics Coach Charged With Continuously Abusing Young Child

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a gymnastics coach suspected of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and are asking the public to help identify more possible victims. Earlier today, the Dallas Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the US Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Eduoard Iarov, 69, of Dallas. Iarov, who is a gymnastics coach and owner of Iarov Elite Gymnastics, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony. Edouard Iarov, coach and owner of Iarov Elite Gymnastics in Dallas, was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a young child. (Credit: Edouard Iarov/Facebook) Police are asking anyone with knowledge of other possible victims associated with Iarov to contact Detective Dwayne Cooper at 214-275-1329 or via email at dwayne.cooper@dallascityhall.com. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Department Of Justice Awards Over $378K To Project Safe Neighborhoods In North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, the Department of Justice awarded more than $378,000 in North Texas to help support efforts to address violent crime. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a national program meant to address violent crime in cities across the United States, including gun violence. It was originally launched in 2001 with support from the Bush administration. (Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas/Facebook) In May 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a new effort to reduce violent crime. The reinvigoration of PSN, which the DOJ says is an “evidence-based and community-oriented program focused on reducing violent crime,” was a key...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monroe Nichols
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Plano Hires New Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff From Within

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano found its next fire chief from within Plano Fire-Rescue. Chris Biggerstaff, who currently serves Plano Fire-Rescue as Assistant Chief of Emergency Services, will assume the duties of chief beginning Monday, Dec. 20. Plano Fire Chief Chris Biggerstaff (credit: City of Plano) The Plano City Council will ratify the appointment at its next meeting on Dec. 13, the city explained in a news release Thursday. Chief Biggerstaff joined the fire service in March of 1991 with the Garland Fire Department. In Dec. 1992, he continued his career as a firefighter at Plano Fire-Rescue, where he was awarded Rookie...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In 2 North Texas Patients By Frisco Lab

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time, but it now appears the Omicron variant has made it to North Texas. Ayass Bioscience in Frisco told CBS 11 Wednesday night, Dec. 8 they’ve discovered two cases in the Metroplex. One case was in Tarrant County, the other in Collin County. The next day, Dec. 9, Tarrant County health officials confirmed that they had received the positive test. Collin County also confirmed that a man from Plano had tested positive for the Omicron variant. Ayass Bioscience also submitted the data electronically to the state, which also confirmed the positive cases. “It has not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Arrest Two For Allegedly Stealing Credit Card Information

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested two men yesterday while investigating reports of stolen credit card information being used to buy gas. The investigation began on December 7 when the Dallas Police Financial Investigations Unit was contacted by a representative of Quick Fuel, who told them that two men were filling up their pickup trucks with diesel fuel purchased using stolen credit card information at the gas station on the 2600 block of Lombardy Lane. The Financial Crimes Unit requested the Northwest Crime Response Team to surveil the location. The next day, the Northwest CRT notified the Financial Crimes Unit that a man was...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriffs Arrest Alleged Serial Vehicle Burglar

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man who they allege is connected with several recent vehicle burglaries Wednesday. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that his office began investigating after more than a dozen vehicle burglaries were reported in October. The investigation also included cases of identity thefts and thefts of firearms connected to the burglaries. “In the span of two weeks, the suspect broke into 14 vehicles, taking personal items, weapons, wallets, currency and debit and credit cards,” said Sheriff Authier. The break-ins occurred west of Springtown in the neighborhoods off of Goshen Road and East State Highway...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Texans#The Mesquite Pd#Mesquitepd Tx#Dallaspd#Irving Police#Irving Pd
CBS DFW

Stray Bullet Kills Wendy Godoy, 26, At Dallas Apartment

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Wendy Godoy, 26, was killed by a stray bullet on Dec. 8. Godoy was found, facedown on the ground outside of her second-floor apartment at 8564 Lazy Acres Circle. Arriving officers attempted CPR until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. They continued CPR on Godoy and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Man Christopher Stephen Brown Charged For Threatening Rabbis, Girlfriend Rebekah Jones Also Arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Stephen Brown of Amarillo was federally charged after he threatened to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. “Mr. Brown’s anti-Semitic statements were both disgusting and unlawful. The First Amendment may guarantee the right to make hateful remarks, but it does not allow for specific threats of violence against individuals. The circumstances of the defendant’s arrest only reinforce our belief that Mr. Brown poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We are committed to protecting all of our citizens – especially...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Collin County Sheriff’s Office Asks Public For Help Locating Murder Suspect

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man suspected of murder. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, is wanted for the December 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero IV, 24, in New Hope. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Hernandez is 5’3″ and weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be driving a 2015 white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plat HDF-9773. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch. Sheriffs said not to approach Hernandez if he is located and to call 911 instead.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy