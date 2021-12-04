ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State's coronavirus deaths rise 153 in week, fewest since early in pandemic; cases up to 10,663

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097wTg_0dDhv4BO00

Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 153 in one week, the lowest since early in the pandemic last year, as cases rose 10,663, which is nearly 1,000 more than last week. Also, hospitalizations are slightly higher than a record low Monday with the first-time positivity rate at 2.5%, which is 0.1% more than the all-time low last week.

The state reported 9.0% of youths 5-11 have been vaccinated, up from 8.0% the week before and 2.6% three weeks ago.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday the Florida Department of Health releases its usual Friday report this Tuesday.

On Friday, the department reported deaths reached 61,701, with the figure the lowest since it rose from 63 in one week to 208 in the weekend ending April 2,020, less than one month after the first fatality. It rose 172 to 37,985 in the weekend ending July 8.

Last week the increase was 467 after 384 and 363, which was the fewest since 282 on July 23. Residents' cases have reached 3,697,523 with the increase 871 more than 9,792 the week before, which was the lowest since the state went to weekly reports on June 4. The 1,554 daily compares with 1,242 six days earlier, which the lowest since 1,191 June June 9, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Tuesday's report.

The 1,343 hospitalizations compare with the record-low 1,228 Monday and 1,272 one week ago, a fraction of record 17,295 on Aug. 19. Last year the lowest was 2,031 on Oct. 17.

The state listed vaccination data for those 5-11 is 158,017 compared with 137,520 one week earlier, after 97,499 one 44,694. Five out of six adults (83.5%) have at least one vaccination shot, a rise of 0.3 percentage since Tuesday, and those 12 and older at 81.9%.

Four weeks ago, Florida became the third state to pass 60,000 residents' deaths from coronavirus, Florida is behind California and Texas, each with more than 70,000, but ahead of New York in third place. Florida is among three states with at least 3 million cases, also ahead of California and Texas.

The state passed 50,000 deaths on Aug. 31.

The weekly first-time infection positivity rate is one-tenth of a record 20.5% during the summer. The lowest daily rate this year was 3.03% on May 25 — when the state was reporting this data. In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was below 3.0% for eight days, including 0.62% one day for an average of 2.82%. It has been under the 5.0% state target rate seven weeks in a row.

Increased cases this past week are 7.0% of a record 152,760 12 weeks ago.

All South Florida counties are below the target 5%: Palm Beach County 2.3%, Martin 2.6%, St. Lucie 2.5%, Indian River 2.7%, Okeechobee 1.7%, Broward 2.1% and Miami-Dade 1.8%, which has the most deaths in the state at 9,066 in a report late last month.

The 30-39 age group has the most new cases at 1,862 one week after 1,579. The 5-11 group has 740 new cases with a 3.4% first-time positivity rate, the highest of the groups. In the 12-19 age group there are 811 new cases and only 57% fully vaccinated (the youngest age recently to get the shots). Cases for those under 5 are 397. Conversely, the positivity rate is 1.8% for those 65 and older with 89% fully vaccinated.

Deaths can take several days or even weeks to be reported to the state so the figures will fluctuate.

The state set a record for most deaths in one day: 420 on Aug. 27. Until the recent spike, the record was 242 on Aug. 4, 2020.

The record increase was 276 on Aug. 11 when the state was giving daily reports.

The highest seven-day moving average is 399 daily (2,793 weekly) on Sept. 1. Until the spike, the record was 227 (1,589 weekly) only Aug. 5, 2020.

Last year the highest weekly seven-day increase was 1,589 (227 daily) on Aug. 5, 2020, according to the CDC. The first-time daily positivity rate last year was 9.04%. Earlier this year it was less than 5%.

Until Friday's report 10 weeks ago, deaths had surpassed 2,000 four weeks in a row: 2,340 after 2,468, 2,448, 2,345. Last week's increase was 363 and the previous week 644.

The state listed 35 deaths occurred in the past week with 37 the previous week and 433 11 weeks ago. In newly reported deaths, children under 16 years old rose by 1 to 31 since the pandemic, with 1 more among those 16-29 for a total of 431.

The new cases in the state over one week were 10,892, one week after 9,663, the lowest since the state week to weekly reports, which is different than 10,663 increase because of revisions. It was 12,880 five weeks ago, 11,797 June 11 and 11,901 June 4.

The daily cases record is 27,738 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 26.

On Sept. 1 the new cases were 21,545, the last time it was above 21,000.

Cases have been been below 10,000 since Sept. 22. That includes 1,983 most recently, one day after 2,266 and 2,098 previous, the last time since Nov. 10 above 2,000.

On Nov. 7, it was listed as 271, the lowest since 176 March 23, 2020.

The CDC lists the seven-day moving average record 2`1,670 on Aug. 16.

Cases weekly reached 109,816 (`15,688 daily) on Jan. 10 until the spike.

The CDC is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death. The CDC twice a week had been revising the previous cumulative totals as more data are reported. It was back adjusted Friday.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

Here is cases and first-time positivity rates for South Florida counties.

Palm Beach County: Cases: 228,360 residents (721 new, 638 past week). First-time positivity average in past week: 2.3%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 48,202 residents (115 new, 104 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.5%

Martin County: Cases: 20,422 residents (63 new, 49 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.6%

Indian River County: Cases: 22,328 residents (54 new, 43 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.7%

Okeechobee County: 7,419 residents (7 new, 7 last week). First-daily positivity in past week: 1.7%.

Broward County: Cases: 361,553 residents (1,072 new, 887 past week). First-daily positivity in past week: 2.1%.

Miami-Dade County: 681,185 residents (2,030 new, 1,967 week). First-daily positivity in past week: 1.8%.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports fatalities only a few days per week.

According to data received by the CDC Thursday, U.S. deaths rose 1,235 and cases were up 138,489 with Florida accounting for 1.4%.

The first-time daily positivity rate reached 7.8% this summer. The daily record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous with 16.5% of the population, is third in the nation, behind California with 74,046, with 127 in the past day reported, Texas with 72,882, including a daily increase of 74 and ahead of New York with 57,695, with a rise of 41 Friday.

Florida is third in cases behind California with 4,822,889, a rise of 7,612 and Texas with 4,323,817 including 3,011 Friday.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 20.5%, with no change in a row.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county though it is now available by the CDC but include other data:

In other data, the state reported there are 31deaths under 16 (no change) and 501,133 cases (499,672 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 46,026 deaths (45,927 previous week), which is 74.6% of total and 478,923 cases (477,280 previous week), which is 13.0% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.7% (no change) including 9.6% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 2.5% for 60-64. It is 1.6% in the United States and 2.0% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 2,870 (ninth in nation), U.S. 2,441, world 674.4. Mississippi is first at 3,460, Alabama second at 3,298, New Jersey third at 3,201. New York, which had been second for most of the pandemic behind New Jersey, is now sixth at 2,994.

Florida's deaths are 7.9% of the total in the U.S. total and 7.6% of the cases. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 17.2% of the state's 21.48 million population, 14th in cases per million behind No. 1 North Dakota. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 49th at 50.7 ahead of Hawaii 46.1 with New Hampshire 539.5, Minnesota No. 2 at 534.6, Micvhigan No. 3 at 517.7, Vermont No. 4 at 483.5, according to the CDC.

The CDC has directed states to generally count one case per person unless the virus was contracted again more than 90 days. Florida doesn't report re-infections.

Florida is third in total tests at 43,915,391 with California No. 1 at 96,726,599,. Some people have taken more than one test.

In one week, there were 351,736 tests, which is 50,248 daily. Last week it was 413,863. On Dec. 23 there were a record 150,587 tests in one day.

Hospitalizations were 12,651 13 weeks ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health . Of the 262 hospitals reporting, 2.29% are occupied with COVID-19 patients and 78.52% (46,430) with all patients of the 59,129 total beds. The day before 259 hospitals reported data.

Florida is 14th in U.S. with covid hospitalizations with Michigan first with 4,451 (19.6%) despire a much smaller population. Pennsylvania is second with 4,442 (14.81%), Ohio third with 4,366 (13.97%), New York fourth with 3,541 (7.34), California fifth with 3,540 (5.54%), Texas fifth with 3,451(5.13%),.

The U.S. coronavirus occupancy is 59,170 at 7.71% compared with 56,691 one week ago.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 83.8% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (14,446,506) and 72.4% fully vaccinated (12,493,826). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 83.1. Totally vaccinated is 71.4%.

Forty-two states achieving the 70% standard (adding West Virginia, which had been 64.0%) are New Hampshire (99.9%), Massachusetts (97.0%), Connecticut (96.1%), Pennsylvania (96.0%), Hawaii (95.6%), Vermont (94.6%), Rhode Island (94.4%), Maine (92.7%), New Jersey (92.8%), California (92.5%), New York (91.4%), New Mexico (90.2%), Maryland (89.2%), Virginia (87.4%), Delaware (85.7%), Washington (85.1%), North Carolina (83.9%), Florida (83.8%), Colorado (83.1%), Oregon (82.4%), South Dakota (82.0%), West Virginia 81.6%, Minnesota (80.9%), Illinois (80.3%), Utah (80.6%), Kansas (80.0%), Nevada (79.6%), Texas (77.6%), Nebraska (77.3%), Wisconsin (77.2%), Oklahoma (77.0%), Arizona (76.1), Alaska (75.6%), Iowa (74.9%), Arkansas (72.6%), Kentucky (72.2%), Michigan (72.1%), South Carolina (72.0%), Georgia (71.5%), Missouri (71.4%), North Dakota (70.8%), Montana (70.8%).

The three worst percentages: Wyoming 65.4%, Mississippi at 65.8%, Indiana at 67.4%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Guam (99.9%), Republic of Pau (99.9%), American Samoa (94.0%), Puerto Rico (93.9), District of Columbia (93.4%), Northern Mariana Islands (91.5%).

The CDC is now listing percentages for those 5 and older: one shot 15,478,126 (76.1%) and fully vaccinated 13,239,040 (65.1%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 81.9% had at least one dose (15,313,371) and the complete series is 70.7% (13,208,481).

For the total population, the percentage is 72.1% (15,485,793) and the complete series is 61.6% (13,240,664).

The state considers fully vaccinated two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson.

In boosters, 22.7% of adults in Florida (2,831,382) and 22.2 in the United States (44,035,293) have been vaccinated

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Post-Bulletin

As death count rises, number of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota drops week-over-week

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Friday, Nov. 26, reported another 56 COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the overall pandemic death toll to 9,338. The state is averaging more than 30 deaths a day, over the past seven reporting days — the highest that average has been since mid-January. The number of people being treated for COVID in Minnesota hospitals remains near 2021 highs. And the number of active COVID cases in the state remains near levels not seen in nearly a year.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State
Lusk Herald

Active coronavirus cases rise by 14

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 14 on Thursday. The Department of Health said it received reports of 237 new laboratory-confirmed cases and reports of 48 new probable cases Thursday. At the same time, the department received 271 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Providence Business News

R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,220 since Nov. 24, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,220 from Nov. 24 through Sunday – including 394 cases identified on Sunday – with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have risen by approximately 16% since Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
newspressnow.com

FRIDAY UPDATES: State reports more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as daily average rises

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Missouri has increased by more than a third over the past three days, according to state health department reporting. That number stood at 1,117 on Tuesday. Friday, it increased to 1,493. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
keysweekly.com

STATE & FEDS TEAM UP TO COMBAT RISING MANATEE DEATHS

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) are working to address a manatee unusual mortality event (UME) along Florida’s Atlantic coast. The agencies are standing up a joint team under the emergency response Incident Command System (ICS). FWC chairman Rodney Barreto...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wflx.com

State's weekly cases remain under 10,000; deaths' rise 467 more than week ago

Florida's coronavirus cases increased 9,792 in one week, the second time since the state went to non-daily reports on June 4 , as deaths' rise was 83 more than the week before though significantly smaller than during the summer with the weekly report delayed four days because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Also, hospitalizations this week are the lowest since the pandemic with the first-time positivity rate at an all-time low 2.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 42,559 New Cases, 182 Deaths, 380K Vaccinations Since Friday

Illinois health officials on Friday, Dec. 3 reported 42,559 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 26, along with 182 additional deaths and over 380,710 new vaccine doses administered. In all, 1,835,076 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 26,535 confirmed COVID fatalities.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy