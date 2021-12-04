Behind-the-scenes photos: On the fast track at RC car racing in East Providence

In the moments before the race, the pit area is bustling. Drivers, hunched over their diminutive racing machines, are swapping their rechargeable batteries and making finely tuned adjustments to motor output, electronics, suspensions and tires, reminiscent of any NASCAR or IndyCar event but at 1/10th the size by scale.

It’s Saturday afternoon at R/C KARcZ in East Providence, and the goal of the day’s “Holidays Trophy race” is more about fun and racing thrills than prizes of car parts and plaques.

According to longtime regular Ed Monahan, R/C KARcZ track owner Paul Karcz opened his indoor RC car and off-road racing track about five years ago, giving a “bunch of crazy guys" a place to play with cars.

Men, women and teens, controllers in hand, stretch out across an elevated racing platform allowing a view of a racecourse that stretches over an area the size of a small basketball court.

At the starting buzzer, six cars take off in the first heat of a five-minute race, flying around the track both figuratively, blurring through banked curves and straightaways, and literally, as they rocket airborne over jumps and ramps.

The winner completes the most laps in the shortest amount of time.

