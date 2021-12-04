ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto debuts program that pairs officer, clinician on mental health calls

By Gennady Sheyner
Psychiatric Emergency Response Team would take the lead on responding to reports involving people in crisis. Responding to demands for police reform, Palo Alto on Friday launched a program that pairs an officer with a Santa Clara County mental health clinician on calls that involve an individual in a mental health...

