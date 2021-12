A slew of volunteers, including Town Administrator Jamie Hellen, worked together to make Veteran’s Day special for those who served. Tables were filled at the annual Franklin Veteran’s Day Luncheon as about 100 veterans and family members joined to for a salute to their service on November 11th, 2021. New Veterans Services Officer Shannon Nisbett emceed the event, honoring veterans and reading a proclamation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts honoring the 388,000 veterans in the state. Nisbett welcomed speaker Maj. William S. Chen (USA, Ret.) a career U.S. Army officer for over 32 years in the field of missiles and missile defense who retired as a Major General and was the first Chinese-American to wear a 2-star rank in the U.S. Army. Chen, himself the son of a US Army Air Force pilot, later worked as a defense industry executive for almost 18 years in various domestic and international business assignments.

