Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office countering holiday shoplifting with new initiative

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep Grinches from stealing Christmas.

The Holiday season is synonymous with shoplifting for retailers. To combat this, the Sheriff’s Office is increasing the number of deputies around local shopping areas. This started before Thanksgiving, and will run through the rest of the year.

“Around the holiday season you’re going to have more people out and about, and with more people allows people that are trying to steal items that opportunity to do so quickly and get lost in the crowd. We are trying to put more officers out on the streets in order to keep those instances from happening,” Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian said.

The Sheriff’s office has advice for those who do their shopping digitally. They recommend having items shipped to the workplace when possible, so porch pirates don’t have the opportunity to ruin your holiday.

