Doctors say people are developing health problems from vaping melatonin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve probably heard of people vaping and the effects it can have on your health. But have you heard of people vaping melatonin?

As more people have trouble sleeping due to pandemic stress and other reasons, doctors say they’re turning to new ways, like vaping melatonin, to help get some rest.

Melatonin itself is not dangerous. It’s a hormone your body naturally produces to help you sleep, and you can buy it in supplement form to help speed up the process.

But vaping it is different, and it can cause serious health problems.

“The problem with melatonin vaping is that it’s not supposed to be inhaled,” Dr. Kimberly Brown, who works in the ER at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett said. “Melatonin was never supposed to be passed through your lungs. So, there may be some erratic absorption of it in your bloodstream.”

Dr. Brown said melatonin is not an FDA-approved product, making it hard to know what it’s mixed with when vaped.

“Vaping can cause lung damage. We’ve seen patients go into acute respiratory distress syndrome, where you can be put on a ventilator and possibly die from that,” she said.

If you want to take melatonin, Dr. Brown said it’s safest to take it in pill form. She said there are also many other ways to get better rest.

“Reading a good book, maybe drinking some warm tea, things like that to kind of shut your system down are the best things to do to get your body ready to go to sleep,” she said.

Dr. Brown said it’s also important to cut down on screen time before going to bed. She said the light shining into your eyes actually reduces the amount of melatonin your body makes naturally.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.