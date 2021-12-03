White House COVID report: Orange is only ‘rapid riser county’ in Florida

Coronavirus has been found in several people in Florida. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel Illustration

The White House’s latest coronavirus report shows Orange County as a “rapid riser county,” the only county listed as such in Florida.

This comes as the Florida Department of Health also reported 10,892 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents, bringing the cumulative total to 3,697,523. With 153 more fatalities on record over the last week, 61,701 Florida residents have died.

This week’s 35 deaths reflect a decrease from the 44 reported last week. However, the state reported seeing a slight uptick in newly reported cases over the last week.

The number of weekly cases increased slightly compared to the previous week’s 9,663. Statewide positivity also increased slightly 2.5% from 2.4%, the highest the rate has been since the last week of October.

Of note, the state reports deal only with Florida resident cases and exclude non-residents cases, which are no longer available.

Statewide, 14,418,089 residents, or 69% of people age 5 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 9,568,305 who have completed their shot regimens through Dec. 2. Statewide, 308,217 received an additional dose last week, bringing the total to 2,957,193.

Central Florida added 2,185 resident infections this week, based on the actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 722,428: 905 more in Orange for 231,063; 238 more in Osceola for 72,806; 339 more in Polk for 130,166; 183 more in Lake for 55,508; 47 more in Sumter for 14,807; 289 more in Volusia for 77,354; 262 more in Brevard for 81,839; and 236 more in Seminole for 63,412.

