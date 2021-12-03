ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House COVID report: Orange is only ‘rapid riser county’ in Florida

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Coronavirus has been found in several people in Florida. Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel Illustration

The White House’s latest coronavirus report shows Orange County as a “rapid riser county,” the only county listed as such in Florida.

This comes as the Florida Department of Health also reported 10,892 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents, bringing the cumulative total to 3,697,523. With 153 more fatalities on record over the last week, 61,701 Florida residents have died.

This week’s 35 deaths reflect a decrease from the 44 reported last week. However, the state reported seeing a slight uptick in newly reported cases over the last week.

The number of weekly cases increased slightly compared to the previous week’s 9,663. Statewide positivity also increased slightly 2.5% from 2.4%, the highest the rate has been since the last week of October.

Of note, the state reports deal only with Florida resident cases and exclude non-residents cases, which are no longer available.

Statewide, 14,418,089 residents, or 69% of people age 5 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 9,568,305 who have completed their shot regimens through Dec. 2. Statewide, 308,217 received an additional dose last week, bringing the total to 2,957,193.

Central Florida added 2,185 resident infections this week, based on the actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 722,428: 905 more in Orange for 231,063; 238 more in Osceola for 72,806; 339 more in Polk for 130,166; 183 more in Lake for 55,508; 47 more in Sumter for 14,807; 289 more in Volusia for 77,354; 262 more in Brevard for 81,839; and 236 more in Seminole for 63,412.

Comments / 158

D R
7d ago

ORLANDO SENTINEL DECEPTIONThis is a perfect example of how this newspaper deceives its own readers. think about it! the amount of deaths from covid last week are the lowest on record except for the first month of the pandemic. do you get that impression from this story? second hospitalizations are just off the record low hit a couple weeks ago. that's record low. so do you see how they spend the numbers to make it seem like Florida is making a comeback on covid? how much more political can you get sentinel? if you're going to be a real newspaper be balanced in the approach. the fact that we are at an all-time low for deaths, and just two weeks off the record low for hospitalizations should be cheered! instead because it's florida, you want to pull this on your own readers? jingoism. muckraking. yellow journalism. shame!

Reply(3)
21
Judah de Graaf
7d ago

so white house is focused in Orlando than illegal immigrants crossing our border by the 100's this week? sounds about right on par for this admin. smh!

Reply
27
Brenda
7d ago

lol God dam ignorance abounds ! let's see all the northerners came down every one met u for Thanksgiving now an up tick ! is Mexico, and South America and Haiti the only other places with covid lol 😆😂🤣😜

Reply(3)
18
