Report: Bearcats Offensive Lineman Marcelo Mendiola Entering Transfer Portal
Cincinnati takes on Houston this Saturday in the AAC Championship game.
CINCINNATI — A Bearcat football player is entering the transfer portal. According to Justin Williams of The Athletic, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcelo Mendiola is ready to continue his college career elsewhere.
According to 247Sports , the 6-foot-3 offensive tackle was a three-star recruit coming out of Chicago two years ago. They ranked him as the 167th offensive tackle in the class. Rivals ranked him as a three-star offensive lineman as well.
UC battles No. 21 Houston on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ABC. They are 12-0 for the second time in school history (2009).
