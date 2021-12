It Takes More Than Convenience to Woo Credit Card Users. Almost two-thirds of active credit card users value their cards for the ease and convenience they offer. But PYMNTS’ survey of more than 2,000 U.S. card users in The Convenience Catalyst report, a collaboration with Elan (a division of U.S. Bank), showed that providing simple convenience wasn’t enough for issuers to get a leg up on their competitors, while also revealing that issuers need to focus on data security, rewards and privacy features to keep their own cards top-of-wallet.

