I know that I will draw the ire of many Christmas diehards when I say this… but I am fully team artificial when it comes to my Christmas tree. They’re easy to set up, they don’t shed pine needles everywhere, they last forever — I just love them. Of course, like most parents in the age of the internet, I’ve also seen the shock-value news stories: Christmas trees engulfed in flames, burning presents to a crisp after the dry needles caught fire under the hot lights. Or worse. But is this fiery problem exclusive to real trees? Can artificial Christmas trees catch fire, too?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO